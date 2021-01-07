Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle: The junior had a game-high 18 points in an area win over Decatur on Tuesday. She was named MVP of the DOC Classic after scoring 14 points in the championship game against Mae Jemison. She also had 13 points in a semifinal win over Fairview and 17 points in a win over Lee-Huntsville.
Brody Peebles, Hartselle: The dynamic senior continued to flirt with the 50-point mark over the past week, scoring 48 in an area win over Decatur on Tuesday. Peebles scored a career-high 49 points in Hartselle's 77-76 win over Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa in the finals of the Metro Tournament at Homewood last Thursday.
Sydnee Fitzgerald, Falkville: The senior finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and six steals in a 56-43 win over West Morgan last Wednesday and followed that up with 14 points and eight rebounds in a win over Arab, also on Wednesday.
Charlie Taylor, Decatur: The senior poured in a career-high 32 points in an 82-60 win over Hale County at the BeElite Hoops Invitational at James Clemens last Wednesday. He also had 12 points against Ramsay last Tuesday.
KJ Melson, Danville boys: The senior had 22 points in an area win over East Lawrence on Tuesday. He was dominant in a 68-65 win over Class 6A Gardendale last Tuesday at the West Morgan Christmas Tournament, finishing with 31 points and 11 rebounds. He also had 27 points against Good Hope last Monday.
Zoey Benson, Priceville: The sophomore had 17 points and six rebounds in a win over West Point on Tuesday.
Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage: The junior finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds in a win over Fairview on Tuesday.
Emeril Hand, Elkmont: The senior had a pair of double-doubles last Tuesday, finishing with 13 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Central-Florence and 13 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Wilson. The Red Devils played two games at the Keith Davis Memorial Tournament at Lawrence County due to COVID-19 scheduling issues.
BenMichael Bennett, Lawrence County: The junior scored 22 points to lead Lawrence County to an overtime win over Decatur on Saturday.
Lillyanna Cartee, Hartselle: The senior had 20 points against Mae Jemison last week. Cartee also scored 10 in the win over Fairview and 20 in the win over Lee-Huntsville.
JT Farrar, Clements: The senior scored 20 points in a 76-70 win over Rogers last Wednesday and 17 points against St. John Paul II last Tuesday.
Tylee Thomas, Elkmont: The sophomore had 15 points in a win over West Limestone on Monday and 20 points, including six 3-pointers, in a win over Clements on Saturday.
Madelyn Dizon, Lindsay Lane: Dizon had 20 points, eight rebounds and eight steals in a win over Athens Bible School on Saturday.
