Sadie Thompson, Lawrence County: The senior scored 33 points to lead the Red Devils to a 69-57 win last Thursday to take the Class 5A, Area 15 tournament championship.
Clay Smith, Decatur Heritage: The senior made the most of his nine field goals last Friday with 27 points to lead the Eagles to a 68-41 win over Oakwood Academy for the Class 1A, Area 15 championship. It was the program’s seventh straight area championship.
Josie Harville and Kamie Kirk, Hatton: The seniors combined for 50 points in the Hornets’ 90-50 victory over Tanner last Thursday to win the Class 2A, Area 14 championship. Harville scored 30 points and Kirk had 20.
Dylan Parker, Danville: The senior rolled up a double-double last Friday with 20 points and 12 rebounds in the Hawks’ 68-54 win over East Lawrence for the Class 3A, Area 15 championship.
Ebonie Williams, Austin: The senior’s only basket last Friday was the biggest of the game because it came as the horn sounded to break a tie in the Black Bears’ 33-30 win over James Clemens for the Class 7A, Area 8 championship.
Carson Muse, West Morgan: The sophomore scored 28 points Friday in the 58-52 loss in overtime to Brooks in the Class 4A, Area 15 championship game.
Kamey Kennemer, West Limestone: The sophomore’s 24 points sparked the Wildcats to a 52-48 win at Brooks last Thursday for the Class 4A, Area 15 championship.
Brody Peebles, Hartselle: The senior scored his 3,000th career point last Friday while leading the Tigers with 32 in a 64-48 victory over Muscle Shoals for the Class 6A, Area 14 championship.
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle: The junior’s 30 points led the Tigers to a 57-51 win over Muscle Shoals last Friday for the Class 6A, Area 14 championship.
Kris O’Dell, Hatton: The senior finished with 20 points in the Hornets 73-66 win over Whitesburg Christian last Friday to claim the Class 2A, Area 14 championship.
Makenzie Veal, Falkville: The senior had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds in a 63-53 overtime loss to Cold Springs last Thursday in the Class 2A, Area 13 championship game.
Elizabeth Wilson, Decatur Heritage: The junior’s double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds sparked the Eagles to a comeback victory over Lindsay Lane, 64-45, for the Class 1A, Area 14 championship last Thursday.
Tyrus Johnson, R.A. Hubbard: The senior’s 22 points led the Chiefs to the Class 1A, Area 16 championship last Friday with a 55-46 win over Covenant Christian.
