Sadie Thompson, Lawrence County: The senior poured in a game-high 30 points against Fairview on Tuesday.
---
Kobe Johnson, Decatur: The senior scored 33 points in a win over Etowah on Saturday.
---
Elizabeth Wilson, Decatur Heritage: Wilson finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds against Mars Hill on Tuesday.
---
KJ Melson, Danville: Melson had a game-high 28 points, and five rebounds, in a win over Priceville on Tuesday and 16 points in a win over Tharptown on Monday. He also had 29 points in a win over Phil Campbell on Friday.
---
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle: The junior scored 20 points in a win over Priceville on Monday and 22 points in a win over Muscle Shoals on Friday.
---
Brody Peebles, Hartselle: Peebles celebrated Senior Night with 29 points in a win over Priceville on Tuesday. He also had 18 points against Muscle Shoals on Friday.
---
Lindsey Murr, Lindsay Lane: Murr had 21 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Clements on Tuesday.
---
Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage: The junior had 36 points and eight rebounds in overtime win over Mars Hill on Tuesday. He also had 24 points against Hatton on Monday.
---
Layton Smith, Elkmont: Smith finished with 17 points in a win over Clements on Monday.
---
Nahriyah Timmons, Athens: Timmons scored 17 points in a win over Russellville on Tuesday.
---
Garrett Lee and BenMichael Bennett, Lawrence County: The pair combined for 48 points in a win over Fairview on Tuesday. Lee scored 25 and Bennett had 23.
---
Deontae Crenshaw, Clements: The senior scored 21 points in a win over East Lawrence on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.