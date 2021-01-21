Jenna Walker, Priceville: The Western Kentucky signee scored 20 points against Madison Academy on Monday and 31 against Muscle Shoals on Saturday.
---
Kobe Johnson, Decatur: The senior scored 19 points against Hartselle on Friday and 13 points against Muscle Shoals on Tuesday.
---
Elizabeth Wilson, Decatur Heritage: The junior had 21 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks in a 59-29 win over St. John Paul II on Tuesday.
---
Brody Peebles, Hartselle: The Liberty signee scored 22 points in a 72-36 win over Fairview on Tuesday and 38 points in a 71-51 win over Decatur on Friday.
---
Madelyn Dizon, Lindsay Lane: She enjoyed Senior Night on Friday, scoring a game-high 25 points in a 70-24 win over Sheffield.
---
Peyton Davenport, East Lawrence: Davenport had 19 points in a 58-48 win over Oakwood Adventist on Tuesday and 21 points in an 86-70 win over Phil Campbell on Monday.
---
Kamie Kirk, Hatton: The senior poured in a game-high 22 points in a 68-35 big win over Falkville on Friday.
---
Quincy Crittendon, Austin: The senior scored 20 points in a 59-58 loss at Bob Jones on Friday.
---
Lindsey Murr, Lindsay Lane: She had 26 points and eight rebounds in a 45-39 win over Athens Bible School on Tuesday.
---
BenMichael Bennett and Garrett Lee, Lawrence County: Both had 20 points each in the Red Devils’ 71-69 win over Good Hope on Tuesday.
---
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle: The junior had 21 points in the Tigers’ 61-44 win over Fairview on Tuesday.
---
Shauna Fletcher, Tanner: She had 19 points in a 57-38 win over Ardmore on Tuesday.
