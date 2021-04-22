---
Tennis
Michael Cheng, Decatur Heritage: The senior wrapped up a solid season with a runner-up finish in No. 3 singles at the Class 1A-3A state tournament in Mobile on Tuesday.
---
Softball
Emma Coan, East Lawrence: The eighth-grader homered, tripled, singled and drove in two runs in an 8-3 win over Good Hope on Tuesday.
Allie Denson, Priceville: The sophomore had three hits, including a homer, and two RBIs in a 10-2 win over Westminster Christian on Monday.
Abbie Hawkins, Priceville: The sophomore had four hits, including a triple, and three RBIs in a 13-11 win over St. John Paul II on Tuesday.
Kinsley Higdon, Austin softball: The freshman homered, doubled, singled and had four RBIs in a 12-7 win over Hartselle on Monday.
Abby Lindsey, West Morgan: The freshman tossed a no-hitter in a 10-0 win over Winston County on Tuesday, striking out 10 while walking two.
Madelyn Ray, Lawrence County: The senior had five hits, one a home run, and two RBIs against Mars Hill on Monday.
Katie Simon, Athens: The junior was dominant in a no-hitter on Tuesday, striking out nine while walking one in an 11-0 win over Lauderdale County.
Emily Simon, Athens: The junior needed just 75 pitches to dispatch Sparkman in a no-hitter on Monday. She finished with seven strikeouts and hit one batter in a 10-0 victory.
Jenna Smith, Hartselle: The senior struck out 11 over five innings in an 8-2 win over James Clemens on Tuesday.
Hannah Tillman, Falkville: She had four hits and three RBIs in a 13-2 win over Vinemont on Monday.
---
Baseball
Dylan Parker, Danville: The senior had three hits, one RBI and pitched a complete game in a 4-3 win over Curry on Tuesday.
Seamus Mackinnon, Austin: The senior led Austin with two hits and three RBIs in an 11-4 win over Hazel Green on Monday.
Tyler Olive, Decatur Heritage: The junior drove in three runs in a 7-3 win over Ardmore on Monday. He also pitched four innings for the win. He also homered and drove in two runs in a 17-2 win over Brewer on Tuesday.
Mason Mann, Priceville: The senior finished with two hits and three RBIs in a 4-2 win over Falkville on Monday.
