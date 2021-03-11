Bonnie Frost and Leah South, Decatur soccer: The juniors combined for nine goals in a 9-1 win over Hartselle on Tuesday. Frost had five and South had four.
---
Graham Ellis, Hartselle baseball: The senior had two hits, including a home run, and five RBIs in a 19-9 win over Corner on Tuesday.
---
Emily Hall, Hartselle softball: The junior homered twice, finishing with three hits total, and drove in four runs in a 13-3 win over Cullman on Tuesday.
---
Nash Rippen, Decatur Heritage baseball: The junior hit two home runs, including a grand slam, in a win over Tanner on Monday.
---
Lillyan Bloodworth, Priceville soccer: The eighth-grader scored three goals and had an assist in an 8-0 win over New Hope on Tuesday.
---
Peyton Sallee, Falkville baseball: The senior had a grand slam in a 7-2 win over Winston County on Tuesday.
---
Emily Simon, Athens softball: The junior pitched a complete-game shutout for the Golden Eagles on Tuesday, striking out 11 in a win over Hazel Green.
---
Colin Patterson, West Limestone baseball: The sophomore pitched five no-hit innings, striking out 12, in West Limestone’s 1-0 win over East Limestone on Monday. He also drove in West Limestone’s only run.
---
Carmen Lindsey, Austin track: The junior picked up a first-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles at the Bob Jones Redcoat Classic meet on Saturday.
---
Keydrix Minor, Austin track: The junior finished second in the high jump at Bob Jones on Saturday.
---
Brooke Blakely and Claire Holt, Athens Bible School softball: The duo combined to throw a no-hitter in a 17-0 win over Shoals Christian on Monday. Blakely is an eighth-grader and Holt is a ninth-grader.
---
Sam Hogue, Lindsay Lane baseball: The junior had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs in a win over Skyline on Monday.
---
Maddie Black, Priceville softball: The freshman had a homer and three RBIs in a 7-5 win over West Point on Tuesday.
---
Mallie Yarbrough, Hatton softball: The sophomore homered and drove in five runs in a 20-4 win over Falkville on Monday.
---
Blayne Godfrey, Danville softball: The freshman recorded 12 strikeouts in a complete-game victory over Phil Campbell on Monday. She also struck out nine in a no-hitter against Pennington on Friday.
---
Brandy Hernandez, West Morgan soccer: The sophomore scored four goals in an 11-1 win over Haleyville on Monday.
---
Morgan Stiles, Athens softball: The freshman had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs in a win over Mortimer Jordan on Friday. She also had three hits, including a homer, and five RBIs is a win over Haleyville on Saturday and two hits and two RBIs in a win over Helena.
---
Hailee Braden, Clements softball: The softball hit a grand slam and two doubles, driving in five runs, in a win over Decatur Heritage on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.