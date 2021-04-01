Skyler Hutto, West Morgan baseball: The junior had four combined RBIs in games against Falkville and Brewer on Tuesday.
---
Cole Cheatham, Ardmore baseball: The senior pitched a complete game, striking out 17, in a 7-1 win over East Limestone on Tuesday. He also homered and drove in two runs.
---
Wyatt Tomlin, Falkville baseball: The senior had two hits, including a grand slam, in a 9-2 win over West Morgan on Tuesday. He also had three hits and two RBIs in an 11-1 win over Brewer.
---
Sam Hogue, Lindsay Lane baseball: The junior hit a pair of home runs against Fairhope on Tuesday.
---
Caleb Beard, Austin baseball: The junior had two hits and three RBIs in a win over Sardis on Monday. He also had two hits and an RBI in a 10-inning win over Eufaula.
---
Peyton Sallee, Falkville baseball: The senior homered twice, singled and drove in four runs in an 11-0 win over Athens Bible School on Saturday.
---
Zach Siwiec, Athens baseball: The senior had six hits and seven RBIs in a double-header sweep of Columbia on Friday.
---
Dylan Johnson, Priceville baseball: The senior had three hits and three RBIs in a win over Westminster Christian on Friday.
---
Katie Simon, Athens softball: Simon had 12 strikeouts in a five-inning win over Giles County on Tuesday.
---
Jenna Smith, Hartselle softball: The senior pitched a complete game one-hitter in a 7-0 win over Alma Bryant on Monday.
---
Karsi Lentz, Hartselle softball: The junior homered and drove in two runs against Eufaula and added two hits, including a triple, in an 8-0 win over Sylvania.
---
Jenna Walker, Priceville softball: The senior had four hits, including a homer, and four RBIs in a win over West Point on Friday.
---
Haley Waggoner, Athens softball: Waggoner had two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs in a 12-0 win over Gordonsville on Monday.
---
Keegan Zanda, Hartselle soccer: The senior scored six times in an 8-0 win over Brewer on Friday. He now has 50 goals on the season.
