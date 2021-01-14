Cameron Collins, Austin: The sophomore had 19 points, including a game-tying 3-point play that sent the game into overtime in an 81-77 win over rival Decatur on Friday.
---
Makenzie Veal, Falkville: The senior knocked down a buzzer-beater to propel Falkville past Addison on Tuesday, finishing with 11 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.
---
Kobe Johnson, Decatur: The senior scored a game-high 27 points against Austin on Friday. He also had a game-high 22 points in a win over Cullman on Tuesday.
---
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle: The junior scored 33 points in a win over Muscle Shoals on Tuesday. She also poured in a game-high 27 points in a win over Cullman last Thursday.
---
Carson Muse, West Morgan: The sophomore finished with 28 points, including six 3-point baskets in a 67-52 win over Danville on Tuesday.
---
Jenna Walker, Priceville: The Western Kentucky signee finished with 12 points and 13 assists in a win over Westminster Christian on Tuesday. She now has 862 career assists, which moved her to sixth in career assists in the state.
---
Brody Peebles, Hartselle: The Liberty University signee scored a game-high 29 points in a 58-57 win over Muscle Shoals on Tuesday. He also had 39 points in a win over Cullman on Friday.
---
Sadie Thompson, Lawrence County: The senior scored 38 points in a win over West Point on Tuesday.
---
Caroline Bachus, Athens: The junior had 25 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 4 Athens over No. 8 Madison Academy, 57-49, on Tuesday.
---
Isiah Hubbard, East Lawrence: The junior scored 17 points in a 75-57 win over Colbert Heights on Tuesday.
---
Alex Jackson, Decatur Heritage: The sophomore had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists in an area win over Athens Bible on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.