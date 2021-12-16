Briley Kerby, Hatton: Kerby led Hatton with 19 points in a win over Tharptown on Friday.
Jalen Orr, Austin: Orr had a game-high 23 points in a 66-55 win over Hartselle on Friday and 11 points against second-ranked Sparkman on Tuesday. He also had 16 points and five rebounds in a win over Buckhorn on Thursday.
Skylar Townsend, Tanner: Townsend 26 points in a win over Tharptown on Friday.
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle: Marchbanks had 14 points in a win over Austin on Friday and 22 more against Huntsville on Tuesday.
Hope West Brewer: West finished with 18 points and seven rebounds against Guntersville on Friday and 24 points and six rebounds against Fairview on Tuesday.
Kohl Randolph, Danville: Randolph had a game-high 17 points in a win over Tharptown on Tuesday.
Jayce Teeples, Elkmont: Teeples scored 16 points in a win over Clements on Tuesday.
Kiah Key, Hartselle: Key scored a game-high 21 points against Class 7A Huntsville on Tuesday.
Katelyn Cooper, R.A. Hubbard: Cooper had 21 points for the Chiefs in a win over Oakwood Adventist Academy on Tuesday.
Lindsey Murr, Lindsay Lane: Murr had 18 points, 14 rebounds and five steals in a win over Sheffield on Monday.
Isaiah Slaughter, Decatur: Slaughter had 15 points in Decatur’s win over Lawrence County on Friday.
Savannah Williams, Lawrence County: Williams led Lawrence County with 15 points in a 52-50 win over Decatur on Friday.
Connor Southern, Lawrence County: Southern finished with a team-high 16 points in a win over East Lawrence on Saturday.
Isaih Hubbard, East Lawrence: Hubbard scored a game-high 17 points in a loss to Lawrence County on Saturday.
Taylor Farrar, East Limestone: Farrar had 15 points and five steals in a win over Ardmore on Tuesday.
Josh Greenhill, Priceville: Finished with 16 points and eight rebounds in a win over West Point on Tuesday.
