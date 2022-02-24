Will Anderson, Athens wrestling: Anderson captured Class 5A-6A 120-pound state championship with a 6-2 decision victory over Scottsboro’s John Stewart on Saturday at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Anderson advanced to the championship match after pinfall victories over Ethan Caldwell (Jasper) and Cabe Dunn (Arab).
Oliver Howard, Decatur wrestling: Howard finished as the runner-up in the 160-pound division at the Class 5A-6A state meet on Saturday.
Lincoln Bryant, Hartselle wrestling: Bryant recorded a runner-up finish in the 132-pound division at the Class 5A-6A state meet on Saturday.
Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage basketball: Kyle finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds in a 43-41 win over Faith Christian in the Class 1A Northeast Regional finals in Jacksonville on Tuesday. Kyle was named MVP of the tournament.
Bo Solley, Decatur Heritage basketball: The junior scored 14 points with four assists in the Eagles’ 51-39 win over Cornerstone in the Class 1A semifinals at the Northeast Regional.
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle basketball: The senior scored 21 points in her last game for the Tigers in a loss in the Northwest Regional semifinals. On Tuesday she was named to play in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game in March.
Kailyn Quails, Hatton basketball: Quails scored a game-high 25 points in a tough season-ending loss to Sulligent in the Class 2A Northwest Regional finals on Tuesday. She was named to the All-Tournament team.
Elizabeth Wilson, Decatur Heritage basketball: The senior was named to the Northeast Regional Class 1A All-Tournament team after scoring 10 points in the finals vs. Skyline.
Brantleigh Williams, Decatur Heritage basketball: The senior recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds in a semifinal victory over Sumiton Christian, 73-53, in the Northeast Regional.
Cam Collins, Austin basketball: The junior had 13 points in the Black Bears’ season-ending loss to Oak Mountain in the Northwest Regional Class 7A semifinals.
Cookie Cobb, R.A. Hubbard basketball: The senior 15 points in the Chiefs semifinal win at the Northwest Regional.
Dylan Patrick, Clements basketball: The senior had 16 points and eight rebounds in the Colts’ semifinal loss to Winfield, 62-50, in the Class 3A semifinals at the Northwest Regional.
Ashlyn Johnson, Priceville basketball: The sophomore scored 26 points with six 3-point field goals in the Bulldogs semifinal loss in the Class 4A semifinals to Handley.
Chris Thomas, Priceville basketball: The senior scored 16 points in the Bulldogs semifinal loss in the Class 4A semifinals to Handley.
Elijah Hopkins, Priceville basketball: The senior scored 10 points and had five assists in the Bulldogs loss in the Class 4A semifinals to Handley.
Brianna Newton, Elkmont basketball: Newton had 11 points and nine rebounds in Elkmont’s semifinal win over Carbon Hill in the Northwest Regional Class 3A semifinals.
Ava Boyll, Lawrence County basketball: The sophomore scored 15 points in the Red Devils' semifinal loss at the Northwest Regional.
Madison Murphy, Decatur softball: Murphy dominated Class 7A James Clemens from the circle on Tuesday, striking out 19 batters in a one-hit effort in a 4-1 win over the Jets. She also recorded 12 strikeouts over four innings in an 11-0 shutout of Cold Springs on Saturday.
Blayne Godfrey, Hartselle softball: Godfrey kicked off Hartselle’s 2022 season in style, tossing a no-hitter as the Tigers defeated Arab 22-0 on Friday. She finished with nine strikeouts.
Joseph Garrison, Priceville baseball: Garrison, a Troy commit, recorded 12 strikeouts over six shutout innings as Priceville opened its season with a 7-0 win over Decatur Heritage on Monday.
Daniel Laporte, West Morgan baseball: Laporte drove in four runs on three hits in a 17-0 win over Brewer on Saturday.
Barrett Brown, East Limestone baseball: Brown had four hits, including a pair of doubles, and drove in three runs in a 15-3 win over Brewer on Saturday.
Sam Hogue, Lindsay Lane baseball: Hogue had three hits and five RBIs in a 23-0 win over Shoals Christian on Saturday.
Morgan Stiles, Athens softball: Stiles had a big day at the plate for Athens on Saturday, finishing with three hits, including a pair of homers, and five RBIs in an 11-4 win over Hewitt-Trussville. She also had three hits, one a home run, and two RBIs in a win over Smiths Station and a hit and one RBI in a win over Beulah.
Addy Walker, Falkville softball: Walker led the Blue Devils with three hits and four RBIs in a 13-2 win over Good Hope on Saturday.
Angel Boston, Danville soccer: Boston scored three goals in a 10-0 win over Lawrence County on Friday.
Brandy Hernandez, West Morgan soccer: Hernandez scored four goals, and assisted on two more, in a 10-0 win over Hamilton on Friday.
