Dylan Patrick, Clements basketball: Patrick was dominant in a 57-48 subregional win over Danville on Tuesday, finishing with a game-high 32 points for the Colts.
Cookie Cobb, R.A. Hubbard basketball: Cobb scored a game-high 20 points, including the game-winning free throw with 0.8 seconds to play, in Hubbard’s 38-37 over Belgreen in subregional on Tuesday.
Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage basketball: Kyle had 23 points and 11 rebounds in a 79-50 win over Valley Head in Class 1A subregional play on Tuesday.
Brantleigh Williams, Decatur Heritage basketball: Williams finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds in Decatur Heritage’s 76-56 win over Valley Head in Class 1A subregional play on Tuesday.
Chris Thomas, Priceville basketball: Thomas had a team-high 22 points and eight rebounds in Priceville’s 71-63 win over DAR in the Class 4A subregionals on Tuesday.
Lauren Hames, Priceville basketball: Hames scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a 52-50 win over Madison County in the Class 4A subregional round on Monday.
Shauna Fletcher, Tanner basketball: Fletcher led Tanner with 23 points in a 54-44 victory over Mars Hill in subregional play on Monday.
Bonnie Frost, Decatur soccer: Frost scored a pair of goals against Bob Jones on Tuesday.
Anna Clare Hutto, Lawrence County basketball: Hutto scored 18 points to lead Lawrence County to its first Northwest Regional appearance since 2017 in a 54-42 win over East Limestone on Monday.
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle basketball: Marchbanks poured in 29 points in her final home game on Monday, a 52-41 win over Clay-Chalkville in Class 6A subregional play.
Martin Lopez, Danville soccer: Lopez, a senior, kicked off his final season with three goals in a 6-2 win over West Limestone on Thursday.
Angel Boston, Danville soccer: Boston scored three times for the ninth-ranked Hawks in a 6-0 win over West Limestone on Thursday.
