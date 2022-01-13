Eddie Mitchell, Austin: Mitchell scored a game-high 22 points in a 70-64 win over highly-ranked James Clemens in a Class 7A area contest on Tuesday.
Isaiah Slaughter, Decatur: Slaughter scored a career-high 31 points against rival Austin on Friday.
Isaiah Fuller, Austin: Fuller knocked down a pair of free throws with 3.9 seconds to play to propel Austin to a 58-56 win over Decatur on Friday.
Peyton Kelly, East Lawrence: Kelly knocked down seven 3-pointers, finishing with a team-high 23 points, in a 75-54 win over Vinemont on Tuesday. He also had 14 points in a win over Athens Bible School on Saturday.
Kiah Key, Hartselle: Key had 20 points against Muscle Shoals on Tuesday.
Carson Muse, West Morgan: Muse scored 20 points in a big win over Danville on Tuesday.
Jame Putman, Clements: Putman finished with a game-high 23 points against Lauderdale County on Tuesday. He also had 15 points in a win over Shoals Christian on Saturday.
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle: Marchbanks poured in a game-high 31 points in a win over Muscle Shoals on Tuesday.
Leslie Hames, Priceville: Hames led the Bulldogs with a game-high 21 points in a big area win over Westminster Christian on Tuesday.
Carlie Bell Winter, West Limestone: Winter was dominant for the Wildcats on Tuesday, scoring a game-high 29 points in a close win over Brooks.
Katelyn Cooper, R.A. Hubbard: Cooper scored 21 points in a 53-36 win over Shoals Christian on Tuesday. She also had 16 points in a win over Covenant Christian on Saturday.
Keyera Jeanes, Tanner: Jeanes led Tanner with a game-high 30 points in a win over Hatton on Tuesday. She also scored 20 points in a win over Ardmore on Friday.
Lindsey Murr, Lindsay Lane: Murr scored 22 points in a win over Athens Bible School on Tuesday.
Hannah Hill, East Lawrence: Hill scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds against Vinemont on Tuesday.
Dylan Patrick, Clements: Patrick had 19 points for the Colts against Lauderdale County on Tuesday. He also scored a game-high 27 points in a win over Shoals Christian on Saturday and 21 points in a win over Colbert Heights on Friday.
Walker Brand, Athens Bible School: Brand scored a game-high 25 points in a win over Shoals Christian on Friday.
Connor Abernathy, Athens Bible School: Abernathy had 22 points for the Trojans against East Lawrence on Saturday and 20 points against Lindsay Lane on Tuesday.
Shauna Fletcher, Tanner: Fletcher poured in a game-high 25 points in a 58-23 win over Ardmore on Friday.
Colin Patterson, West Limestone: Patterson led West Limestone with 23 points against Brooks on Tuesday.
