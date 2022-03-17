Madison Murphy, Decatur softball: Murphy pitched Decatur to a 5-4 win over East Lawrence last Thursday, striking out 15 over seven innings while allowing three earned runs.
Anna Katherine Hopkins, Priceville soccer: Hopkins scored eight goals in a 10-0 win over Fairview on Monday. She also had two goals and an assist in a 3-0 win over Brewer on Friday.
Tristen Wisener, Hartselle golf: Wisener shot a 144 to win the Gulf Shores Invitational. He was the only player to shoot under par on both days in windy and wet conditions.
Daniel Laporte, West Morgan baseball: Daniel Laporte tossed a no-hitter for West Morgan on Friday, striking out 11 in a 5-1 win over Brewer. He also had a hit and two RBIs in the win.
Skyler Hutto, West Morgan baseball: Hutto struck out 14 Falkville batters over six innings in a 9-3 win on Thursday. The Alabama signee allowed just a pair of runs on three hits in picking up the win.
Eli Olree, Athens Bible School baseball: Olree recorded 16 strikeouts over seven innings in a 5-1 win over Danville on Thursday. He allowed just two hits.
Sam Sandy, Athens baseball: Sandy had three hits, including two doubles, and four RBIs in a 14-0 win over Austin on Friday.
Ray Anderson, Lindsay Lane baseball: Anderson continued to impress from the mound on Friday, striking out 17 Decatur Heritage hitters in a dominant performance. He allowed just one earned run on five hits with just one walk.
Coleman Garner, East Lawrence baseball: Garner dominated the Covenant Christian lineup on Friday, striking out 15 while allowing just two hits over seven innings of work in a 3-0 win.
Bronwyn Borden, Brewer softball: Borden recorded 14 strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings of work against Guntersville on Thursday. She followed that performance with a two-hit shutout of Class 7A Grissom on Friday, allowing no walks while striking out nine.
Caiden Dumas, Athens baseball: Dumas tripled, doubled and drove in three runs in a 7-0 win over Arab on Monday.
Wes Walker, Priceville baseball: Walker had two hits and three RBIs in a 14-11 win over Guntersville on Monday.
Morgan Stiles, Athens softball: Stiles homered, singled and drove in two runs in an 11-1 win over Ardmore on Monday.
Katie Bracken, Austin softball: Bracken had two hits, including a home run and two RBIs in a 2-2 game against Brookwood on Monday. She also pitched all five innings for the Black Bears, allowing two runs on two hits with 12 strikeouts.
Kenley Hilleary, Austin softball: Hilleary homered, drove in three runs and picked up the win in the circle in a 14-1 win over Gallatin (Tenn.) on Monday. She pitched two innings, allowing one hit while striking out six. She pitched a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts Wednesday in a 7-0 win over Alabama Christian.
Kaitlin Barber, Priceville softball: Barber came up a triple short of the cycle in a 12-8 win over Danville on Monday, finishing with three RBIs for the Bulldogs.
Cana Vining, Athens Bible School softball: Vining had three hits, including a pair of doubles and four RBIs in a win over Tanner on Monday.
Brandy Hernandez, West Morgan soccer: Hernandez scored five goals, and assisted on another, in a 9-0 area win over Hamilton on Monday.
Angel Boston, Danville soccer: Boston scored five goals in a 10-0 win over St. Bernard on Friday.
Emily Simon, Athens softball: Simon pitched a complete-game shutout for Athens in a 7-0 win over Florence on Friday, allowing four hits over five innings with six strikeouts. She also homered and drove in two runs.
Anna Carder, Athens softball: Carder had two hits, including a homer, and four RBIs in a 14-0 win over Grissom on Friday.
Katee King, Priceville softball: King homered twice and doubled, driving in three runs, in a 13-5 win over Decatur Heritage on Friday.
Tyler Founds, Decatur Heritage baseball: Founds flirted with perfection against Tanner on Thursday, striking out 10 while allowing just one walk in a no-hitter in a 12-0 win. He also had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and two RBIs as the Eagles swept a doubleheader with an 18-3 win in the second game.
Jacob Eslick, East Limestone baseball: Eslick was nearly unhittable for East Limestone on Tuesday, allowing just three singles over five innings in an 11-0 win over Lindsay Lane. He finished with six strikeouts and a pair of walks. He also drove in two runs.
