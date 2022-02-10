Makenzie Harris, Austin track: Harris won the Class 7A 60-meter hurdles state championship Saturday with a time of 9.04 seconds. She also finished fourth in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.85 seconds.
Elizabeth Wilson, Decatur Heritage track/basketball: Wilson won the Class 1A-3A high jump state championship with a recorded height of 5 feet. She also had 14 points and 11 rebounds in a 54-18 win over Oakwood Adventist Academy in the Class 1A, Area 15 basketball tournament Monday.
Jack Tregoning, Athens track: Tregoning captured the Class 6A shot put title by nearly 2 feet, logging a long throw of 51-04.50 feet.
Farrah Wright, Decatur Heritage track: Wright finished third in the 1A-3A high jump with a height of 4 feet, 10 inches.
Whitney Prise-Cook, Lindsay Lane track: Prise-Cook finished third in the Class 1A-3A 60-meter hurdles with a time of 10.43 seconds.
Alex Malone, Decatur Heritage track: Malone’s recorded distance of 20-00.50 was good for second place in the Class 1A-3A long jump. He also finished second in the triple jump with a distance of 41-03.25 feet.
Alex Kuntz, Elkmont track: Kuntz finished second in the Class 1A-3A 800-meter run with a time of 2:02.66.
Joe Quez Keith, Lindsay Lane track: Keith’s time of 9.37 seconds was good for a third-place finish in the 1A-3A 60-meter hurdles.
Kate Mae Coan, Lawrence County track: Coan finished second in the Class 4A-5A 3200-meter run with a time of 11:39.89 and third in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:25.37.
Mason Cartee, Priceville track: Cartee finished second in the Class 4A-5A long jump with a distance of 21-02.00.
Shawn Hubbard, Decatur track: Hubbard finished third in the Class 6A high jump with a height of 6-00.0.
Keandre Williams, Decatur track: Williams logged a fourth-place time of 51.28 seconds in the Class 6A 400-meter run.
Jack Anderson, Athens track: Anderson finished fourth in the Class 6A 1600-meter run with a time of 4:19.49.
Jayshon Ridgle, Athens track: Ridgle clocked a fourth-place time of 8.64 seconds in the Class 6A 60-meter hurdles.
Devron Turney, Hartselle track: Turney finished fourth in the Class 6A long jump with a distance of 20-10.00.
Zoey Benson, Priceville basketball: Benson had a double-double Tuesday with 28 points and 20 rebounds in a 67-38 win over Westminster Christian. Last week she scored her 1,000th career point.
Thomas Itsede, Hartselle basketball: Itsede buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the Tigers to a 51-50 win over Muscle Shoals on Tuesday.
Kahne Little, Hatton basketball: Little came up big for the Hornets on Tuesday with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat Whitesburg Christian, 53-50.
Shauna Fletcher, Tanner basketball: Fletcher poured in a game-high 25 points in a win over Whitesburg Christian in the opening round of the Class 2A, Area 14 tournament on Monday.
Lindsey Murr, Lindsay Lane basketball: Murr recorded 22 points and nine rebounds in a 44-37 win over Athens Bible School in the Class 1A, Area 15 tournament on Monday.
Jordyn Bailey, Athens basketball: Bailey had 26 points and six rebounds in a 43-34 win over Madison Academy in the Class 6A, Area 16 tournament on Monday.
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle basketball: Marchbanks scored 23 points in Hartselle’s 57-28 win over Decatur in the first round of the Class 6A, Area 14 tournament on Monday. She also had 25 points in a win over Mae Jemison on Friday.
