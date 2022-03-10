Kenley Hilleary, Austin softball: Hilleary had two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs in a 7-0 win over Gardendale on Saturday. She also pitched 4 1/3 innings for the win, allowing no runs on no hits with six strikeouts. She also had three hits, including a double, and one RBI in a win over Hatton on Friday, while pitching four innings for the win.
Abby Lindsey, West Morgan softball: Lindsey pitched four perfect innings in a 3-0 win over Ramsay on Saturday, striking out 10. She also pitched a complete game against Oakman, allowing one unearned run on two hits over seven innings while striking out 10.
Karsi Lentz, Hartselle softball: Lentz went 3-for-4 with a homer run, two doubles and five RBIs in an 8-2 win over Muscle Shoals on Monday. She had a big day for Hartselle on Saturday, finishing with six hits, including three home runs, and seven RBIs across four tournament games. She also picked up a win in the circle in a 9-0 win over Pelham. She had two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs in a 13-0 win over Madison County on Friday and a triple and two RBIs in a 20-2 win over Cedar Bluff.
Blayne Godfrey, Hartselle softball: Godfrey was the star in the circle for the Tigers in their 7-0 championship run over the weekend in the Alabama Sports Officials Foundation Tournament in Oxford. She was the winning pitcher in four games with three shutouts. She struck out 35 in 17 innings. Monday in an 8-2 win over Muscle Shoals she struck out 16.
Larissa Preuitt, Hartselle softball: Preuitt had four hits and scored four runs against Muscle Shoals on Monday. She also had three hits and three RBIs against Cedar Bluff on Friday.
Justin Hanline, Danville soccer: Hanline scored three goals and assisted on another in a 6-0 win over East Lawrence on Monday. He also had two goals in a 3-2 win over Fairview on Friday.
Coleman Mizell, Hartselle baseball: Mizell had two hits and four RBIs in a 13-4 win over Northridge on Saturday in Hoover.
Sawyer Reynolds, Falkville baseball: Reynolds tossed a one-hit shutout on Saturday, allowing just one walk with four strikeouts over fiving innings in a 13-0 win over Vinemont.
Zack Chaney, Priceville baseball: Chaney had two hits and three RBIs in a win over Vinemont on Saturday and two doubles and two more RBIs in a win over Falkville the same day.
Daniel Laporte, West Morgan: Laporte homered, doubled and drove in three runs in a 7-6 win over Danville on Thursday.
Leah South, Decatur soccer: South scored four goals, including the 100th of her high school career, in a 10-0 win over Hartselle on Thursday.
Anna Katherine Hopkins, Priceville soccer: Hopkins scored four times in a 4-0 win over New Hope on Friday. She also had four goals in a 5-1 win over West Point on Thursday.
Layla Sherrill, Danville soccer: Sherrill netted six goals in a big 9-1 win over Fairview on Friday.
Ray Anderson, Lindsay Lane baseball: Anderson flirted with perfection on Friday, striking out 16 in a no-hit effort as the Lions beat Priceville 3-0.
Sam Hogue, Lindsay Lane baseball: Hogue homered, doubled twice and drove in six runs in a 19-0 win over Pisgah on Saturday.
Ben Frasier, Lindsay Lane baseball: Frasier had two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs against Pisgah on Saturday.
Anna Carder, Athens softball: Carder had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs in a 10-6 win over Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Saturday. She also had two hits in a 7-6 win over Helena. She also had three RBIs in a 13-4 win over Mortimer Jordan on Friday.
Morgan Stiles, Athens softball: Stiles had three hits, one a homer, and two RBIs against Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and a home run, double and four RBIs against Helena on Saturday.
Sara Sanders, Ardmore softball: Sanders had a pair of home runs in a big double header sweep of Mae Jemison on Monday.
Brooke Phillips, Ardmore softball: Phillips hit two homers as the Tigers picked up a pair of wins against Mae Jemison on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.