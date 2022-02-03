Avery Miller, Falkville: Miller surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career in a 72-49 win over Whitesburg Christian on Tuesday, finishing with a game-high 25 points for the Blue Devils.
Dylan Patrick, Clements: Patrick poured in 33 points in a big win over Lindsay Lane on Tuesday. He also had 32 points in a win over East Lawrence on Friday and 26 points in a win over West Limestone on Thursday.
Gracie Hill, Hartselle: Hill knocked down five 3-pointers, finishing with a game-high 21 points, in a win over Huffman on Tuesday. Hill also scored 20 points against Muscle Shoals on Friday.
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle: Marchbanks scored 20 points in Hartselle’s win over Huffman on Tuesday. She also had 22 points in a win over Muscle Shoals on Friday.
Shauna Fletcher, Tanner: Fletcher scored a game-high 40 points as Tanner defeated Elkmont 64-49 on Tuesday.
Keyera Jeanes, Tanner: Jeanes had 24 points for the Rattlers in a win over county rival Elkmont on Tuesday.
Carlie Belle Winter, West Limestone: Winter led West Limestone with 20 points in a 47-43 win over Ardmore on Monday.
Lindsey Murr, Lindsay Lane: Murr finished with 27 points, 11 rebounds and five steals in a 52-16 win over Whitesburg Christian on Friday.
Taylor Farrar, East Limestone: Farrar scored a game-high 26 points in a 71-58 win over Priceville on Friday.
Jayce Teeples, Elkmont: Teeples had 21 points in a big win over Wilson on Friday.
Kiah Key, Hartselle: Key led the Tigers with 23 points in a tough overtime loss to Muscle Shoals on Friday.
Dawson Norwood, Falkville: Norwood finished with a game-high 23 points in Falkville’s win over Hatton on Thursday.
Kris McNeill, East Limestone: McNeill led all scorers with 24 points in East Limestone’s win over Priceville on Friday.
Tylee Thomas, Elkmont: Thomas scored 24 points to lead Elkmont in a win over East Lawrence on Thursday.
Chris Thomas, Priceville: Thomas poured in a team-high 20 points, and grabbed seven rebounds, in a win over St. John Paul II on Thursday.
