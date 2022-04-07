Jinger Heath, Hartselle golf: Heath recorded her first hole in one Monday at the Sevierville Golf Club in Sevierville, Tennessee. Heath was playing in an American Junior Golf Association preview where she finished second out of 24 at seven over 151. The ace came on the par-3, 120-yard No. 13 hole.
---
Nolen Wolfe, Athens golf: Wolfe has been on a tear for the Golden Eagles’ team with a couple of low medalist honors. Wolfe shot 146 to share top honors at the MUSH Madness Invitational in Pelham and then shot a 3-under 69 to take top honors at the recent McDonald’s Invitational at Gunter Landing. He shared all-tournament honors at the MUSH Madness Invitational with teammate Case Hagood and at the McDonald’s Invitational with teammate Patrick Chesnut.
---
Bradyn Mitchell, Hatton softball: Mitchell had four hits and three RBIs in a pair of wins over Tanner on Tuesday. She also pitched three innings to pick up a win, striking out five.
---
Abby Lindsey, West Morgan softball: Lindsey pitched a complete game in a 6-1 win over Priceville on Tuesday, allowing just one run while striking out 10 over seven innings. She also pitched a no-hitter against Class 7A Grissom on Monday, striking out 15 in a 7-0 victory. She also picked up a pair of wins against Meade County (Kent.) and Plainview in the Bob Jones Tournament on Saturday.
---
Drew Daly, Ardmore baseball: Daly had four hits and pair of RBIs in a 12-2 win over Lee-Huntsville on Monday.
---
Mykell Murrah, Elkmont baseball: Murrah tossed a no-hitter, striking out 13 while walking two over five innings of work, and homered and drove in two runs in a 12-0 win over Athens Bible School on Monday.
---
Brandy Hernandez, West Morgan soccer: Hernandez scored five goals in a 7-0 win over Haleyville on Tuesday. She also had one goal and one assist against Whitesburg Christian on Monday.
---
Mahalia Mendoza, Priceville soccer: Mendoza, a seventh-grader, scored three goals and assisted on a fourth in a 6-0 win over Fairview on Tuesday.
---
Larissa Preuitt, Hartselle softball: Preuitt tripled twice and drove in three runs in a 13-0 win over Decatur on Monday.
---
Arden Breedlove, Austin softball: Breedlove had three hits, including a homer, and three RBIs in a 13-9 win over Cullman on Monday.
---
Addie Walker, Falkville softball: Walker went 3-for-4 with three runs scored in a 12-1 win over Decatur Heritage on Monday. She also homered, doubled and drove in four runs in a 10-7 win over Priceville on Saturday.
---
Kailey Matthews, East Limestone softball: Matthews had a double and four RBIs in a 7-6 win over Elkmont on Monday.
---
Abby Broadway, Elkmont softball: Broadway tripled and drove in four runs against East Limestone on Monday.
---
Ella Singletary, Ardmore softball: Singletary went 4-for-4 and picked up the win in the circle in a 13-2 victory over West Limestone on Monday.
---
Layla Sherrill, Danville soccer: Sherrill, a seventh-grader, had three goals in a 3-0 win over West Point on Thursday and three more in a 3-1 win over J.B. Pennington on Friday.
---
Hope McClanahan Falkville softball: McClanahan pitched three perfect innings and went 2-for-2 with four RBIs in a 15-0 win over Columbia on Friday.
---
AG King, Ardmore softball: King had two hits and two RBIs in a 12-2 win over John Carroll Catholic on Thursday. She also had two hits and three RBIs in an 8-1 win over Mount Pleasant.
---
Tucker Stockman, Athens baseball: Stockman homered and drove in three runs in a 17-7 win over Austin on Monday. He also had three hits and one RBI in a 12-5 win over Scottsboro on Saturday. He also had two hits and four RBIs in a big win over Columbia on Saturday.
---
William Turner, Hartselle baseball: Turner pitched a four-hit shutout, striking out 10, as Hartselle picked up a 10-0 win over Silver Creek (Ind.) on Saturday.
---
Greyson Stricklin, Decatur baseball: Stricklin had two hits and three RBIs in an 8-6 win over New Hope on Saturday.
---
Hanna Tillman, Falkville softball: Tillman doubled twice and drove in a run against Priceville on Saturday. She also had two hits and one RBI against Deshler and two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs in a 7-6 win over Deshler in the second game of a doubleheader.
---
Kenley Hilleary, Austin softball: Hilleary had three hits, including a homer, and two RBIs in a 12-3 win over Plainview on Friday. She also pitched three innings to pick up the win, allowing just one hit with six strikeouts. She doubled and drove in four runs in a 16-9 win over Louisville Male (Kent.) on Saturday.
---
Katie Bracken, Austin softball: Bracken homered, singled and drove in two runs in the win over Plainview on Saturday. She added three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs in the win over Louisville Male while pitching 3 1/3 innings to earn the win.
---
Elizabeth Murphy, Priceville softball: Murphy had three hits, including a grand slam, and four RBIs in a 12-1 win over Jemison on Friday.
---
Daniel Laporte, West Morgan baseball: Laporte tossed a one-hit shutout for West Morgan, striking out 11 over five innings, in a 10-0 win over Falkville on Saturday.
---
Bo Solley, Decatur Heritage baseball: Solley went 3-for-3 with a home run, double four RBIs and four runs scored in a 19-0 win over Hatton on Monday.
---
Cole O’Brien, Decatur Heritage baseball: O’Brien pitched five scoreless innings against Hatton on Monday, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.