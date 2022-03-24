Elliott Bray, Hartselle baseball: Bray pitched a no-hitter against Muscle Shoals on Saturday, striking out 10 in a 10-0 win over the Trojans.
William Turner, Hartselle baseball: Turner followed Bray’s no-hitter with a stellar performance of his own on Saturday, striking out 11 while allowing just one hit and one walk in a 10-0 win over Muscle Shoals.
Caleb Pittman, Hartselle baseball: Pittman was nearly unhittable for the Tigers on Thursday, giving up just a pair of singles over five innings in a 13-0 area win over Muscle Shoals. He finished with 12 strikeouts.
Abby Lindsey, West Morgan softball: Lindsey tossed four shutouts on Saturday, including a no-hitter in a 9-0 win over Decatur. Lindsey also starred with the bat. She had three hits and an RBI, and picked up the win in the circle, in a 6-4 victory over West Limestone on Thursday. She homered, doubled twice and drove in three runs in a 7-3 win over Danville on Monday. He also struck out 10 while giving up four hits in picking up the win in the circle.
Tanner baseball: The Rattlers snapped a five-season losing streak Monday with a 14-10 win over Columbia. Tanner’s last baseball win came in 2018. Skylar Townsend went 5-for-6 with two doubles, three RBIs and four stolen bases. Ellineaus Jackson went 4-for-6 with a triple, two doubles and four RBIs. Ny’Quaveaus Green went 4-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs.
Ray Anderson, Lindsay Lane baseball: Anderson struck out 10 in a complete-game victory over Ardmore on Saturday, allowing just four singles as the Lions picked up a 4-1 win.
Cooper Phillips, West Limestone baseball: Phillips homered, doubled and drove in four runs in a 6-2 win over Madison County on Saturday. He also had two hits in a 7-5 win over Colbert County. Phillips had three hits and three RBIs in a 17-6 win over Ardmore on Thursday.
Tyler Founds, Decatur Heritage baseball: Founds struck out nine over four innings to pick up the win in a 15-4 victory over Falkville on Saturday. He finished the day with five hits and three RBIs in a doubleheader sweep of the Blue Devils.
Lexi Tincknell, Decatur softball: Tincknell had three hits, including a homer, and three RBIs in a 7-6 win over East Limestone on Saturday.
Brie Voss, Brewer softball: Voss pitched a two-hit shutout in a 6-0 win over East Lawrence on Saturday, striking out four over four innings. She also homered, singled and drove in a run for the Patriots. She also had four hits and six RBIs in a 17-2 win over East Limestone on Thursday.
Cana Vining, Athens Bible School softball: Vining tossed a no-hitter in a 13-0 win over Decatur Heritage on Thursday, striking out 10 over five innings of work. She also had three hits and three RBIs.
Camryn Langley, East Lawrence softball: Langley homered, doubled and drove in a pair of runs in a 6-5 win over Belgreen on Saturday. She also had three hits and three RBIs in a 14-2 win over Belgreen. She also had two hits and four RBIs in a 14-1 win over Vinemont on Thursday.
Bradyn Mitchell, Hatton softball: Mitchell pitched four innings to earn the victory in a 9-0 win over Providence Christian on Saturday, striking out two while allowing two hits. She also doubled twice and drove in five runs for the Hornets.
Harley Rich, Ardmore softball: Rich had two home runs and four RBIs in a 14-8 win over Cherokee on Saturday.
Elli Lorance, Falkville softball: Lorance had four hits, including a homer, and six RBIs in a win over Tanner on Thursday.
Jacob Eslick, East Limestone baseball: Eslick struck out 14 over six innings to lead the Indians to a 7-1 win over Lee-Huntsville on Monday.
Justin Hanline, Danville soccer: Hanline scored four goals, and assisted on another, in a 7-0 win over J.B. Pennington on Thursday.
Sam Sandy, Athens baseball: Sandy had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs in a 12-2 win over West Point on Thursday.
Wes Walker, Priceville baseball: Walker doubled, singled and drove in four runs in a 23-2 win over Brewer on Thursday.
Blayne Godfrey, Hartselle softball: Blayne Godfrey pitched a complete game, allowing just one run with 12 strikeouts, and hit a home run and drove in three runs to lead Hartselle in an 11-1 win over Muscle Shoals.
Anna Katherine Hopkins, Priceville soccer: Hopkins scored four goals in a 4-1 win over Danville in the Morgan County Tournament on Monday.
Cole O’Brien, Decatur Heritage baseball: O’Brien stuck out 10 batters in five innings, hit a home run and drove in three runs in a 12-1 win over Whitesburg Christian on Monday.
Lilly Bethune, West Limestone softball: Bethune had three hits and four RBIs in a 10-9 win over Priceville on Monday.
