Zoey Benson, Priceville: After being named MVP of the Morgan County Tournament on Saturday, Benson scored 17 points in a 78-34 win over Ardmore on Monday and then 29 points in a 72-45 win over West Morgan on Tuesday.
Lauren Hames, Priceville: Hames has also had a big week with 26 points on Monday vs. Ardmore and 20 in a win over West Morgan on Tuesday.
Anna Clare Hutto, Lawrence County: The senior scored 19 points to lead the Red Devils to the Lawrence County Tournament championship. She was named the tournament MVP. Hutto has also been the MVP of the county volleyball tournament three times.
Kohl Randolph, Danville: Randolph had 17 points against Falkville on Monday and 21 points and seven rebounds in a 52-42 win over Brewer on Tuesday.
Keyonddrick “Cookie” Cobb, R.A. Hubbard: The senior was named MVP of the Lawrence County Tournament after scoring 30 and 26 in two games.
Hope West, Brewer: West had 21 points and 12 rebounds in a 57-40 win over Danville on Tuesday.
Chloe Romine, Brewer: Romine scored 20 points in Brewer’s win over Danville on Tuesday.
Lindsey Murr, Lindsay Lane: Murr had 29 points in a win over Athens Bible School on Monday and 25 points and eight rebounds in a 51-22 win over Oakwood Adventist Academy on Tuesday.
Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage: Kyle recorded his first career triple-double in a 78-30 win over the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering on Tuesday, finishing with 13 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists. He also had 18 points and nine rebounds in a win over Oakwood Adventist Academy on Monday.
Dylan Patrick, Clements: Patrick scored a game-high 34 points in a 55-45 win over county rival Elkmont on Tuesday.
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle: Marchbanks scored a game-high 26 points in a 44-41 win over rival Cullman on Tuesday.
Avery Miller, Falkville: Miller had 24 points and nine rebounds in a 67-55 win over Danville on Monday.
Ellie Cate Hill, Falkville: Hill had 22 points, five rebounds and three steals in a 57-51 win over Danville on Monday.
Walker Brand, Athens Bible School: Brand scored 21 points against Whitesburg Christian on Friday.
Chris Thomas, Priceville: Thomas knocked down a shot at the buzzer to lift Priceville to a 55-54 win over West Morgan in the semifinals of the Morgan County Tournament on Friday. Thomas finished with a team-high 17 points for the Bulldogs.
Keyondrick Cobb, R.A. Hubbard: Cobb poured in 30 points in a 62-50 win over East Lawrence in the opening round of the Lawrence County Tournament on Thursday.
Colin Patterson, West Limestone: Patterson scored 21 points in a 40-39 win over Clements in the semifinals of the Limestone County Tournament on Thursday.
Bryant Story, East Limestone: Story bowled a cumulative 572 (222-168-182) to lead East Limestone at the Class 1A-5A North Regional last Thursday in Tuscaloosa. Story’s 222 was the fifth-highest individual game posted for the day and his total was good for third overall. East Limestone, the defending state champion, advanced to the state tournament that begins today.
Liza Wallace, Falkville: Wallace knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer to propel Falkville to a 47-44 win over West Morgan in the semifinals of the Morgan County Tournament on Thursday. Wallace’s clutch shot secured Falkville’s first championship game appearance since 1986.
Savannah Williams, Lawrence County: Williams scored 24 points in a 91-34 win over East Lawrence in the Lawrence County Tournament on Thursday.
Shauna Fletcher, Tanner: Fletcher finished with a game-high 22 points in Thursday’s semifinal round of the Limestone County Tournament against East Limestone.
Callie Thrasher, East Limestone: Thrasher bowled a cumulative 453 (135-148-170) for the Indians at the Class 1A-5A North Regional Tournament on Thursday in Tuscaloosa, good for fourth overall. East Limestone advanced to next week’s state tournament with wins over Priceville and American Christian during bracket play on Friday.
