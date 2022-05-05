--
Ella Singletary, Ardmore softball: Singletary pitched a complete-game one-hitter to help Ardmore capture the Class 5A, Area 16 championship with a 7-0 win over East Limestone on Tuesday. Singletary finished with seven strikeouts and issued a pair of walks.
--
Katie Bracken, Austin softball: Bracken pitched a complete game, striking out 10, in an 11-1 win over Bob Jones in the Class 7A, Area 8 tournament on Tuesday. She also had a hit and three RBIs against Bob Jones and went 3-for-3 with a home run, double and five RBIs in a 17-1 win over Florence.
--
Kenley Hilleary, Austin softball: Hilleary had three hits, including a homer, and three RBIs against Bob Jones on Tuesday. She also had a hit and two RBIs in the win over Florence.
--
Kaelyn Jones, Hartselle softball: Jones had three hits, including two doubles, and four RBIs in a 17-0 win over Decatur in the opening round of the Class 6A, Area 14 tournament on Tuesday.
--
Marlee Jones, Brewer softball: Jones finished with a pair of hits, including a home run, and three RBIs in a 13-1 win over Fairview in the Class 5A, Area 14 tournament on Tuesday.
--
Brooke Phillips, Ardmore softball: Phillips homered, doubled and drove in four runs in a 9-0 win over East Limestone in the area tournament semifinals on Tuesday.
--
Abby Lindsey, West Morgan softball: Lindsey pitched a complete game in an 11-1 win over West Morgan in the Class 4A, Area 15 tournament on Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits with seven strikeouts.
--
Addie Wallace, West Limestone softball: Wallace went 2-for-4 with a homer, double and four RBIs in a 14-4 win over Priceville in the Class 4A, Area 15 tournament on Tuesday.
--
Alyssa Harwell, Elkmont softball: Harwell had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs in a 10-5 win over Colbert Heights in the Class 3A, Area 16 tournament on Tuesday.
--
Chloe Gargis, Hatton softball: Gargis doubled twice and drove in five runs as the Hornets captured the Class 2A, Area 13 championship with an 11-3 win over Falkville on Tuesday.
--
HanNa Tillman, Falkville softball: Tillman had four hits, including a homer, and six RBIs in a big win over Tanner in the Class 2A, Area 13 tournament on Tuesday.
--
Addyson Butler, Athens Bible School softball: Butler went 4-for-4 with a home run, triple and six RBIs in a 19-2 win over Decatur Heritage in the Class 1A, Area 15 tournament on Tuesday.
--
Claire Holt, Athens Bible School softball: Holt had three hits, including a homer, and three RBIs against Decatur Heritage on Tuesday.
--
Justin Hanline, Danville soccer: Hanline scored two goals and assisted on a third in Danville’s triple overtime loss to Mars Hill in the Class 1A-3A playoffs on Tuesday.
--
Junior Diaz, Tanner soccer: Diaz led the Rattlers with a pair of goals and one assist in a 4-3 loss to Tharptown in the Class 1A-3A soccer playoffs on Tuesday.
--
Elliot Bray, Hartselle baseball: Bray pitched a complete game in Hartselle’s 5-1, series-winning victory over Mountain Brook in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday. He allowed one run on six hits while striking out nine. Offensively, he went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs. He also homered in Hartselle’s 6-2 win over Mountain Brook in the series opener.
--
William Turner, Hartselle baseball: Turner tossed a complete game, striking out 11 over seven innings of work, in Hartselle’s 6-2 win over Mountain Brook on Friday.
--
Mykell Murrah, Elkmont baseball: Murrah pitched six innings to pick up the win in Elkmont’s 14-13 win over Hokes Bluff in the opening game of a Class 3A playoff series on Friday. He had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs in the Red Devils’ 21-0 win to sweep the series.
--
Curtis Hobbs, Elkmont baseball: Hobbs pitched five scoreless innings, striking out eight, and went 3-for-3 with a home run, double and three RBIs in the 21-0 win over Hokes Bluff on Friday.
--
Micah Perkins, Lindsay Lane baseball: Perkins pitched a complete game in Lindsay Lane’s 8-3 win over Ragland to advance to the quarterfinals of the Class 1A playoffs on Friday. He was also 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.
--
Tristin Wisener, Hartselle golf: Wisener was the low medalist at Tuesday’s Class 6A sub-state tournament at Cullman’s Terri Pines, shooting a 68 to qualify for the Class 6A state tournament.
--
Cole Lindeman, Priceville golf: Lindeman shot 76 at the Class 4A-5A state tournament at Silver Lakes in Glencoe on Tuesday to qualify for the state tournament.
--
Jinger Heath, Hartselle golf: Heath earned medalist honors with a 69 as the Hartselle girls team finished first in the Class 6A sub-state tournament at Terri Pines in Cullman on Monday.
--
Chloe Ruble, Lindsay Lane golf: Ruble shot 67 to earn medalist honors at the Class 1A-3A sub-state tournament at Silver Lakes in Glencoe on Monday.
--
Luke Davis, Athens Bible, golf: Davis shot 76 to help Athens Bible earn a trip to the state tournament in Huntsville next week.
