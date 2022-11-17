--
Bo Solley, Decatur Heritage basketball: Solley knocked down a game-winning buzzer beater in a 63-61 victory over Covenant Christian on Tuesday. The game was a rematch of last season’s Class 1A state championship game.
Drake Borden, Hartselle football: Borden picked off a pair of passes as Hartselle defeated Center Point 36-26 in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs on Friday.
Caden Burnett Falkville football: Burnett passed for 136 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 76 yards and two more as Falkville fell to Aliceville in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs on Friday.
Jalen Fletcher, West Morgan football: Fletcher accounted for more than 200 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in a season-ending loss to Cherokee County in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs on Friday. Fletcher rushed for 184 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries, while catching five passes for 42 yards and two more scores.
Gracie Hill, Hartselle basketball: Hill had 14 points in a win over Austin on Thursday and 14 more points against Buckhorn on Friday.
Shauna Fletcher, East Limestone basketball: Fletcher had 24 points and eight rebounds in a win over West Limestone on Thursday and 20 points and seven rebounds in a win over Clements on Friday. She scored a game-high 23 points in a loss to Decatur Heritage on Tuesday.
Genie McGhee, Decatur Heritage basketball: McGhee just missed a triple-double in a 56-26 win over Covenant Christian on Tuesday, finishing with 20 points, 13 rebounds and nine steals. She also had 13 points in a win over Madison County on Thursday and 15 points and 14 rebounds in a win over West Point on Saturday.
Isaiah Warnick, Falkville football: Warnick caught three passes for 76 yards and a touchdown in the playoff loss against Aliceville on Friday.
Braxton Peters, West Morgan football: Peters completed 15-of-19 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns against Cherokee County on Friday. He also had a 1-yard rushing touchdown.
Ty Jones, West Morgan football: Jones led the Rebels with 9.5 tackles, including one for a loss, against Cherokee County on Friday.
Xander Gaines, Priceville: Gaines had a 28-yard rushing touchdown and caught a 12-yard touchdown pass against Oneonta on Friday.
Lauren Hames, Priceville basketball: Hames scored 20 points in a 61-48 win over East Limestone on Tuesday.
Thea Hamlin, Elkmont basketball: Hamlin scored a game-high 18 points against Rogers on Tuesday.
Anna Burroughs, Hartselle basketball: Burroughs led Hartselle with 19 points against Mortimer Jordan on Tuesday.
Kohl Key, Hartselle basketball: Key scored a game-high 17 points in a 77-24 win over Mortimer Jordan on Tuesday.
Cole Lindeman, Priceville basketball: Lindeman led all scorers with 18 points in a 61-55 loss to East Limestone on Tuesday.
