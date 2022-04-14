---
Colton Hooper, Falkville baseball: Hooper struck out 18 Addison hitters over eight innings of work in a 3-2 victory on Monday that secured the Blue Devils the Class 2A, Area 13 championship. He also had two hits and three RBIs in a 14-4 win over Hanceville on Tuesday.
Peyton Steele, Hartselle baseball: Steele went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs in a 13-3 win over rival Cullman on Tuesday.
Coleman Mizell, Hartselle baseball: Mizell had two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs against Cullman on Tuesday.
Emily Simon, Athens softball: Simon pitched a one-hit shutout, striking out nine over seven innings, in a 7-0 win over Buckhorn on Tuesday. She also homered twice, drew a pair of walks and drove in three runs.
JoJo Williamson, Hartselle baseball: Williamson went 3-for-3 with three doubles and seven RBIs in a big win over rival Decatur on Friday.
Nash Rippen, Decatur Heritage baseball: Rippen went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs, including a grand slam, and eight RBIs in an 18-15 win over Hatton on Thursday. He also went 2-for-3 with a home run and six RBIs in a 13-1 win over Tharptown on Monday. He also had four hits, including a homer, in a doubleheader split with Westminster Christian on Saturday.
Caden Burnett, Falkville baseball: Burnett hit for the cycle in a 24-0 win over Cold Springs on Friday, driving in seven runs while scoring five times.
Justin Hanline, Danville soccer: Hanline scored three goals and assisted on three more in an 8-0 win over East Lawrence on Thursday. He also had two goals and an assist in a 4-0 win over Fairview on Tuesday.
Bonnie Frost, Decatur soccer: Frost scored four goals, including the 100th of her high school career, in a 10-0 win over rival Hartselle.
Addie Wallace, West Limestone softball: Wallace had a huge day at the plate for West Limestone on Friday, going 3-for-4 with six RBIs in a big win over Clements. Wallace doubled twice and singled once and scored three runs.
Madison Murphy, Decatur softball: Murphy hit a walk-off two-run home run in a 3-1 win over Danville in the Morgan County Tournament on Friday. She was also the winning pitcher, allowing just one run while striking out 13. She also struck out 11 and gave up two earned runs in earning the win in a 6-4 victory over Priceville.
Lexi Tincknell, Decatur softball: Tincknell homered, doubled and drove in four runs in an 8-4 win over Cullman on Monday.
Larissa Preuitt, Hartselle softball: Preuitt had four hits and scored four runs in an 11-5 win over Hazel Green on Monday.
Bentley Black, Priceville softball: Black doubled in the game-winning run in a 10-9 victory over West Limestone on Monday. She also homered and finished with a pair of RBIs.
Brooklyn Owens, Falkville softball: Owens hit a pair of home runs in a 20-1 win over Hanceville on Monday.
Madison Parker, West Morgan soccer: Parker scored four goals in an 8-2 win over Lawrence County on Monday. She also scored three times in a big win over Tanner on Tuesday.
Brandy Hernandez, West Morgan soccer: Hernandez scored four goals in an 8-2 win over Lawrence County on Monday. She also had four goals and two assists in a 10-0 win over Tanner on Tuesday.
Blake Strickland, East Lawrence baseball: Strickland had two hits, including a game-winning double, and four RBIs in a 12-11 win over Danville on Tuesday.
Gage Taylor, Danville baseball: Taylor had three hits, including a pair of home runs, against East Lawrence on Tuesday.
Bryant Sparkman, Decatur Heritage baseball: Sparkman tossed a five-inning no-hitter in a 10-0 win over Tharptown on Tuesday, striking out nine while issuing one walk.
Seth Mitchell, Lindsay Lane baseball: Mitchell had three hits and five RBIs in a big win over Brindlee Mountain on Tuesday.
Mykell Murrah, Elkmont baseball: Murrah homered twice and drove in six runs in a 23-15 win over Colbert Heights on Tuesday. He also pitched six innings to earn the win.
Dylan Thompson, Priceville soccer: Thompson scored three goals in a 6-1 win over West Point on Monday.
Anna Katherine Hopkins, Priceville soccer: Hopkins led Priceville with three goals in a 4-1 win over West Point on Monday. She also had three goals in a 4-0 win over New Hope on Saturday.
Ella Singletary, Ardmore softball: Singletary picked up a pair of wins, including a three-hit shutout of West Limestone, on Saturday at the Limestone County Tournament. Against Elkmont, she pitched four innings, allowing two runs on two hits with eight strikeouts. She struck out five over four innings in the win over West Limestone.
Sydney Sanders, Ardmore softball: Sanders had a pair of home runs and five RBIs in games played at the Limestone County Tournament on Saturday.
Lexus Harris, West Limestone softball: Harris had three hits and five RBIs in a 13-7 win over East Limestone on Saturday.
Angel Boston, Danville soccer: Boston scored five goals in a 7-0 win over Fairview on Tuesday.
