Luke Ward, Hartselle: Ward led Hartselle with 22 points against Chelsea at the Metro Tournament in Homewood on Dec. 29.
Kohl Randolph, Danville: Randolph led the Hawks with 32 points in a 66-38 win over East Lawrence on Tuesday.
Eddie Mitchell, Austin: Mitchell had 16 points and 10 rebounds in a 66-40 win over Haleyville at the Metro Tournament at Homewood on Dec. 29.
Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage: Kyle had 30 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and five steals in a win over Madison County on Tuesday. He also had 26 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in a 61-50 win over Colbert County at the Randolph Holiday Classic on Dec. 29.
Hope West, Brewer: West had a game-high 21 points and five rebounds against Scottsboro on Tuesday.
Jordyn Bailey, Athens: Bailey had 18 points as the Golden Eagles wrapped up play in the DOC Classic with a 40-25 win over Brewer on Dec. 29.
Shauna Fletcher, Tanner: Fletcher poured in a game-high 22 points in a 54-38 win over Clements on Tuesday.
Walker Brand, Athens Bible School: Brand poured in a game-high 27 points in a win over the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering on Tuesday.
Molly Chumbley, Athens Bible School: Chumbley finished with 25 points and 13 steals, both career highs, in a big win over the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering on Tuesday.
Colin Patterson, West Limestone: Patterson had a team-high 20 points for the Wildcats in a 46-43 over Elkmont on Tuesday.
Mykell Murrah, Elkmont: Murrah led Elkmont with 20 points against West Limestone on Tuesday.
Eva Armstead, R.A. Hubbard: Armstead finished with 22 points in a 59-25 win over Sheffield on Tuesday.
Kailyn Quails, Hatton: Quails scored 21 points for the Hornets in a 63-34 win over Tharptown on Tuesday.
Kahne Little, Hatton: Little led Hatton with 22 points in a loss to Tharptown on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.