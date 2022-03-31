--
Katie Bracken, Austin softball: Bracken singled home Claire Wright in the bottom of the sixth inning to propel the Black Bears to the Gold Bracket championship at the Alex Cox Memorial Tournament in Montgomery on Saturday. Bracken also pitched six shutout innings for the win, striking out 13 in the 1-0 win over Brewbaker Tech. She also pitched four innings of no-hit ball in a 2-0 win over Opp on Friday.
Kenley Hilleary, Austin softball: Hilleary threw a no-hitter Saturday in a win over Montgomery Catholic in the Alex Cox Memorial Tournament. On Monday, she threw a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts in a 2-0 loss the Hewitt-Trussville, the No. 1 team in Class 7A.
Blayne Godfrey, Hartselle softball: Godfrey picked up a pair of wins at the Gulf Coast Classic on Tuesday, striking out 12 in a 3-1 victory over Oakland (Tenn.) and pitching 2 2/3 innings of relief with eight strikeouts in a 7-5 win over Cherokee County. She also flirted with perfection in a 12-0 win over Decatur on Thursday, striking out 13 over five innings in a no-hitter.
Maddie Heflin, Hatton softball: Heflin had two hits and three RBIs in a 9-2 win over Southside-Gadsden on Tuesday.
Emily Simon, Athens softball: Simon pitched a one-hit shutout for the Golden Eagles in a 1-0 win over Lafayette on Tuesday, striking out 12. She also pitched four shutout innings, striking out five, in a 4-0 win over Etowah on Monday.
AG King, Ardmore softball: King had two hits and two RBIs in a 12-2 win over John Carroll Catholic on Tuesday and two hits and three RBIs in an 8-1 win over Mount Pleasant.
Isaac Nicholson, Hartselle baseball: Nicholson tossed a three-hit shutout for the Tigers on Tuesday, striking out eight over seven innings in a 9-0 win over Sparkman.
Peyton Steele, Hartselle baseball: Steele had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs in a 9-0 win over Sparkman on Tuesday. He also homered, singled and drove in two runs in a 4-2 win over American Christian on Saturday and homered, doubled and drove in one run against Northridge.
Coleman Mizell, Hartselle baseball: Mizell had three hits, including the game-winning home run, and four RBIs in an 8-6 win over Sparkman in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader.
Dylan McCleskey, Danville baseball: McCleskey homered twice and drove in three runs in a 7-2 win over Elkmont on Tuesday. He also had three hits in a 12-0 win over Belgreen on Monday.
Shane Boger, Elkmont baseball: Boger had two homers, a double and drove in three runs in a 9-1 win over Danville on Tuesday. He also had two hits and two RBIs in a win over Brewer on Monday.
Braxton Griffin, West Limestone baseball: Griffin went 3-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs in a 12-10 win over Madison County on Tuesday. He had two hits and two RBIs in the second game of a doubleheader.
Anna Carder, Athens softball: Carder homered twice and drove in three runs in an 8-2 win over Demopolis on Monday.
Marlee Jones, Brewer softball: Jones had a big day at the plate on Saturday, homering and driving in two runs against Giles County (Tenn.) and recording two hits, including a homer, and four RBIs in a 10-9 win over Danville.
Ty Parker, Priceville baseball: Parker had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs in a 9-3 win over Lee-Huntsville on Saturday.
William Turner, Hartselle baseball: Turner pitched a complete game in Hartselle’s 4-2 win over American Christian on Saturday, striking out 14 while allowing two unearned runs on three hits.
Ian Ezell, Clements baseball: Ezell combined for five hits and five RBIs in wins over Mae Jemison and Whitesburg Christian on Saturday.
Spencer Blake, Athens Bible School baseball: Blake homered, doubled, singled and drove in four runs in a 12-8 win over Fayetteville on Saturday. He also had four hits and one RBI in a 13-8 win over Lauderdale County.
Connor Abernathy, Athens Bible School baseball: Abernathy led the Trojans with three hits, including a homer and three RBIs against Lauderdale County on Saturday. He also had three hits, including a pair of doubles and three RBIs in a win over Fayetteville.
Alyssa Harwell, Elkmont softball: Harwell picked up three wins in the circle on Friday, pitching the Red Devils past Lauderdale County (10-9), Brewer (5-3) and DAR (8-3). She also had four hits, including a homer and one RBI in the win over Lauderdale County.
--
Charlie Moores, Decatur Heritage baseball: Moores homered, doubled, singled twice and drove in six runs in a 27-1 win over Whitesburg Christian on Thursday.
Tyler Olive, Decatur Heritage baseball: Olive had a home run, double and single against Whitesburg Christian on Thursday, driving in six runs for the Eagles.
Micah Perkins, Lindsay Lane baseball: Perkins pitched a complete-game shutout for the Lions on Friday, striking out seven over six innings of work in a 10-0 win over Randolph.
--
Tucker Stockman, Athens baseball: Stockman had three hits and five RBIs in a 9-5 win over St. John Paul II on Friday.
