--
Kenley Hilleary, Austin softball: Hilleary’s two-run home run in the eighth inning gave the No. 3-ranked team in Class 7A a 3-1 win in eight innings over Spain Park, the No. 5 team in 7A. Hilleary also pitched three innings and struck out seven.
--
Katie Bracken, Austin softball: Bracken was the winning pitcher in the 3-1 win over Spain Park. She pitched five innings and struck out eight while allowing no hits. Bracken also starred in a 4-0 win over Athens, the No. 2 team in Class 6A, with a complete-game one-hitter and a solo home run.
--
Chole Ruble, Lindsay Lane golf: Ruble dominated the field in the Class 1A-3A, Section 4 Tournament in Muscle Shoals on Tuesday, shooting a 72 to finish 13 strokes ahead of second place.
--
Luke Davis, Athens Bible School golf: Davis earned low medalist honors at the boys Class 1A-3A, Section 3 tournament on Tuesday, shooting a 71 on the Plantation Course at Goose Pond Colony Resort.
--
Sammy Holmes, Priceville golf: Holmes shot a 77 as the Bulldogs finished third at the Class 4A-5A, Section 4 tournament in Muscle Shoals on Tuesday.
--
Samantha Arnold, Priceville golf: Arnold was the low golfer for the Priceville girls team at the Class 4A-5A, Section 4 tournament on Tuesday with a 99.
--
Kaleb Proctor, Lawrence County golf: Proctor shot a team-low 76, finishing one stroke behind the leader, at Monday’s Class 5A, Section 3 tournament.
--
Jinger Heath, Hartselle golf: Heath fired a 2-under 70 to earn medalist honors at the Class 6A, Section 4 tournament at Goose Pond on Monday.
--
Tristen Wisener, Hartselle golf: Wisener shot a 1-over 73 to earn medalist honors at the Class 6A, Section 4 tournament on Monday.
--
Carter Holladay, Danville golf: Holladay led Danville with a round of 79 at Monday’s Class 3A, Section 4 tournament at Joe Wheeler State Park in Rogersville.
--
Cole O’Brien, Decatur Heritage baseball: O’Brien pitched a complete game in Decatur Heritage’s 11-3 win over Cleveland in the first game of the Class 2A playoffs on Friday, striking out 12. He homered and drove in a run as the Eagles advanced to the second round with a 6-1 win in the second game of the series.
--
Mykell Murrah, Elkmont baseball: Murrah pitched 5 2/3 innings for the win in Elkmont’s 5-2 playoff-opening win over Winfield on Friday, striking out 11. He singled and drove in one run. In the finale, a 12-1 win to advance to next week’s second round, he tripled, singled and drove in five runs.
--
Sam Hogue, Lindsay Lane baseball: Hogue hit a grand slam in the first game of Lindsay Lane’s sweep of Meek in the Class 1A playoffs on Friday and added three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs in the finale.
--
Coleman Mizell, Hartselle baseball: Mizell had two hits and two RBIs in Hartselle’s series-opening win over Huffman in the Class 6A playoffs on Friday and followed that with three hits, including a pair of home runs, and seven RBIs in the series finale.
--
Vivi Blakely, Decatur tennis: Blakely wrapped up the 2022 season with a runner-up finish in the Class 6A state tournament on Friday.
--
Brooklyn Stiles, Hartselle softball: Stiles doubled, singled and drove in four runs in a 16-8 win over Hazel Green on Tuesday. She also had a double and two RBIs as the Tigers defeated Athens 6-4 in the championship game of the Hoover Classic on Saturday.
--
Emily Simon, Athens softball: Simon tossed a complete-game three-hitter for Athens on Tuesday, striking out eight while allowing one walk in a 2-0 win over Bob Jones. She also pitched a one-hit shutout against Cherokee County at the Hoover Classic on Friday, striking out 10.
--
Cana Vining, Athens Bible School softball: Vining struck out 11 over seven innings of work in a 2-1 win over DAR on Tuesday.
--
Brityan Godfrey, Hartselle softball: Godfrey homered and drove in four runs in a 7-2 win over Orange Beach at the Hoover Classic on Saturday.
--
Karsi Lentz, Hartselle softball: Lentz homered and drove in two runs against Orange Beach and homered, singled and drove in four runs in an 11-1 win over Foley on Saturday. She went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs in Hartselle’s 6-3 win over Hoover in the tournament semifinals.
--
Abby Lindsey, West Morgan softball: Lindsey dominated Class 7A Grissom with a no-hitter on Saturday, striking out 18 while allowing just a pair of walks. She also had a hit and two RBIs.
--
Allie Denson, Priceville softball: Denson had a hit and two RBIs in a 9-7 win over Athens Bible School on Saturday and went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in a 9-3 win over Madison Academy.
--
Brie Voss, Brewer softball: Voss finished 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and one RBI in a 15-1 win over Ider on Saturday. She also pitched three innings for the win, allowing one hit with one strikeout.
--
McKinley McCaghren, Danville softball: McCaghren picked up a pair of wins at the Muscle Shoals tournament on Saturday. Against James Clemens she allowed one run on six hits over five innings to pick up the win. She went the distance in a 7-1 win over Colbert County, giving up a run on three hits with six strikeouts over seven innings. She also went 4-for-4 with three doubles and four RBIs in a 10-1 win over Phil Campbell on Thursday.
--
Tori Spears, Danville softball: Spears doubled twice, singled and drove in six runs in an 11-5 win over Central-Florence on Saturday at the Muscle Shoals tournament. She also pitched five innings in a 9-1 win over Cherokee, allowing one run on four hits with 10 strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.