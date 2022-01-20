Genie McGhee, Decatur Heritage: McGhee scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a 58-28 win over Athens Bible School on Tuesday.
Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage: Kyle had 23 points and 15 rebounds in a 56-52 win over Athens Bible School on Tuesday.
Connor Abernathy, Athens Bible School: Abernathy knocked down eight 3-pointers to finish with 24 points against Decatur Heritage on Tuesday.
Luke Ward, Hartselle: Ward scored a game-high 22 points in a big win over Columbia on Tuesday.
Elisabeth Hand, Danville: Hand had 21 points and 15 rebounds in a win over Vinemont on Friday.
Ellie Cate Hill, Falkville: Hill recorded 23 points, five steals and four rebounds in a 41-40 win over Hanceville on Friday.
Carlie Belle Winter, West Limestone: Winter finished with 29 points in a win over West Morgan on Friday.
Eddie Mitchell, Austin: Mitchell led Austin with 20 points in an 84-41 win over Columbia on Friday.
Kohl Randolph, Danville: Randolph had 29 points and 10 rebounds in leading the Hawks to a 47-44 win over Vinemont on Friday.
Dyllan Ward, West Morgan: Ward scored a game-high 21 points in a win over West Limestone on Friday.
Trey Kellogg, R.A. Hubbard: Kellogg led Hubbard with 22 points in a 53-50 win over Lawrence County on Tuesday as the Chiefs secured the top seed in the Lawrence County tournament.
Cookie Cobb, R.A. Hubbard: Cobb finished with 19 points in Tuesday’s win over Lawrence County.
Savannah Williams, Lawrence County: Williams scored 19 points for the Red Devils in a 54-43 win over R.A. Hubbard on Tuesday.
Gracie Hill, Hartselle: Hill scored a game-high 19 points in a big win over Columbia on Tuesday.
Lindsey Murr, Lindsay Lane: Murr had 19 points and eight rebounds in a win over Oakwood Adventist Academy on Tuesday.
Jayden Brown, Decatur: Brown scored a team-high 18 points in an area loss to Muscle Shoals on Tuesday.
