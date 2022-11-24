--
Eli Tidwell, Hartselle football: Tidwell had more than 100 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns (8, 6 yards) in the Class 6A quarterfinals against Mountain Brook on Friday.
Kiah Key, Hartselle basketball: Key turned in a dominating performance for the Tigers last Thursday, pouring in a game-high 32 points in a win over Class 7A Vestavia Hills. He also had 20 points in a 63-62 win over Florence on Monday.
Alyssa Brooks, Danville basketball: Brooks led Danville with a triple-double effort in a 60-36 win over Brewer last Thursday, finishing with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals.
Ellie Cate Hill, Falkville basketball: Hill scored a game-high 22 points in a 55-19 win over Lindsay Lane on Friday and 24 points in a 62-20 win over St. Bernard last Thursday. On Tuesday, she had 22 points and six rebounds in a 46-40 win over Brewer in the Encore Thanksgiving Classic at Hartselle. She also had 22 points against Cullman Christian on Monday.
Skylar Townsend, Tanner basketball: Townsend led the Rattlers with 18 points against Oakwood Adventist on Tuesday.
Carlie Belle Winter, West Limestone basketball: Winter had 19 points in a 48-38 win over Wilson on Tuesday.
Brady Wilson, Decatur Heritage basketball: Wilson scored 20 points in a 53-51 win over Wilson on Tuesday.
Leslie Hames, Priceville basketball: Leslie Hames knocked down six 3-pointers, finishing with a game-high 21 points, in an 81-35 win over Columbia in the Encore Thanksgiving Classic at Hartselle on Tuesday.
Cole Lindeman, Priceville basketball: Lindeman had 26 points and seven rebounds in a 58-48 win over Randolph on Tuesday at the Marx Optical Thanksgiving Classic, and 14 points and seven rebounds on Monday against John Carroll Catholic.
Jackson Dunn, Brewer basketball: Dunn finished with a game-high 23 points against John Carroll Catholic at the Marx Optical Thanksgiving Classic on Tuesday.
Sammy Holmes, Priceville basketball: Holmes scored 18 points against Randolph on Tuesday. He also had a game-high 24 points and five rebounds against John Carroll Catholic on Monday.
Coleman Garner, East Lawrence basketball: Garner led East Lawrence players with a game-high 21 points in a 77-66 win over Elkmont on Tuesday.
Mykell Murrah, Elkmont basketball: Murrah had 19 points against East Lawrence on Tuesday. He also had 19 points in a win over Central-Florence on Monday.
Colin Patterson, West Limestone basketball: Patterson scored a game-high 24 points as West Limestone defeated Brewer 51-41 during the second day of play at the Marx Optical Thanksgiving Classic on Monday.
Ellis Dickman, Decatur basketball: Dickman poured in a game-high 26 points in a 46-41 win over Oneonta on Monday.
Kamey Kennemer, West Limestone basketball: Kennemer finished with a game-high 26 points in a 57-32 win over Madison County on Monday.
Ella Beddingfield, Elkmont basketball: Beddingfield scored 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in a win over Central-Florence on Monday.
Carson Muse, West Morgan basketball: Muse had 33 points in a win over West Limestone on Friday.
Isaiah Slaughter, Decatur basketball: Slaughter scored 24 points in a win over Lawrence County on Friday.
Alyssa Brooks, Danville basketball: Brooks had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals in a win over Brewer on Thursday.
