Decatur kicker Roberto Toto says he’s learned a lot about football in his first year to play the game.
Friday night, Toto learned what it feels like to kick a game-winning field goal.
Toto’s 23-yard field goal with 1:51 left was the difference in Decatur’s 17-14 win over Scottsboro at Ogle Stadium.
“When you are the kicker, you usually don’t get to be part of the celebration when something good happens,” the junior said. “Tonight I did and it felt pretty good.”
The win gives Decatur an 8-2 record going into the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. The Red Raiders travel to Fort Payne. Depending on what happens in the playoffs, this could have been the last home game for the Decatur seniors.
The eight wins this season for the Red Raiders equals the amount of wins for the Red Raiders in the previous three seasons.
Even after Toto’s kick, Decatur still needed some more heroics to seal the win. Senior ZJ Matthews answered the call with an interception with 1:22 left to play.
“It was a great feeling to make that play,” Matthews said. “It might have been our last game here and we had to win it.”
Decatur didn’t play its best game, but a lot of that was because of Scottsboro. The Wildcats dress like Army and run the triple option like Army. Defenses live in fear of being out of position and allowing the Wildcats to break a long gain.
“You have to give Scottsboro a lot of credit. They are tough to prepare for because of what they do,” Decatur head coach Jere Adcock said.
Decatur looked in control with a 14-6 lead and was moving deep into Scottsboro’s end of the field early in the fourth quarter. Three penalties and then a high snap on fourth down gave Scottsboro the ball at the Decatur 28. Two plays later, the Wildcats scored a touchdown and then tied the game at 14-14 with a two-point conversion with 10:07 left to play.
Scottsboro (6-4) ran the ball 31 times for 184 yards. The Wildcats completed three of eight passes for 35 yards.
Decatur seemed to borrow from the Scottsboro playbook. The Red Raiders ran the ball 31 times for 191 yards. Senior Ryan Kirk had 14 carries for 100 yards and a nine-yard touchdown run. The other Decatur touchdown came on a six-yard run by Josh Turner.
Senior quarterback Ellis Dickman completed 11 of 16 passes for 107 yards. He was at his best on the game-winning drive when he completed five of seven throws for 50 yards.
Decatur moved from its 19 to the Scottsboro 6 in 11 plays. It was Dickman who held the ball for Toto’s kick.
“Toto has kicked well for us all season,” Adcock said. “He hadn’t kicked in too many pressure situations like that before tonight. I’m happy for him.”
This is Decatur’s first season with at least eight wins since 2016. That team finished the regular season at 9-1 with the only loss coming against Austin in triple overtime. Decatur then went 1-1 in the playoffs to finish at 10-2.
Scottsboro hosts Brewer next Friday in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. It will be the Wildcats’ third game against a team from Morgan County. They lost to Priceville, 28-20, on Sept. 23. Since that loss they had won four games in a row.
