In most big games, it comes down to whichever team controls the line of scrimmage wins.
That will probably be true tonight in the Class 7A battle at Austin Stadium when No. 6 James Clemens (2-1) visits No. 5 Austin (3-0).
The team that wins tonight takes a big step forward in the direction of the Region 4 championship.
While the battle in the trenches will be important, it’s not the only contest on the field that could make a difference. There will be others all over the field.
One that deserves special attention involves Austin defensive back Jaden Baker and James Clemens receiver Tyrik Walker.
Baker (5-foot-10, 160 pounds) wears No. 6 for the Black Bears. He’s Austin’s top pass defender with two interceptions in three games. The senior’s assignment each week is to cover the opponent’s top receiver.
Walker (6-0, 165) wears No. 15 for the James Clemens Jets. The junior will be the top target for James Clemens' quarterbacks. Last week in a 54-28 win over Bob Jones, Walker had five catches for 199 yards and four touchdowns.
Expect to see a lot of one-on-one between Austin’s No. 6 and James Clemens’ No. 15.
“He’s got good hands and can jump,” Baker said. “I’ll have to stick to him like glue.”
Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins likes to use the word “explosive” to describe his No. 1 pass defender.
“Jaden has unreal ability,” Perkins said. “He’s smart, he can jump and he can fly. He’s so explosive through his hips. He’s really amazing.”
Baker, who is Austin’s fastest player, is listed on the roster as a wide receiver/defensive back. He was just a receiver until his eighth-grade season when he asked to play defensive back in a game.
“I intercepted two passes and I’ve pretty much been a defensive back since then,” Baker said. “I love it.
“I think playing defensive back is the hardest position to play in football. You’re on an island by yourself with no help. It’s up to you to make a play.”
It’s a risk/reward position. The risk is that one bad move or misstep can result in an offensive touchdown. The reward can be an interception that can turn a game around.
Baker returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown against Decatur. His first-half interception against Florence last Friday kept the Falcons from stretching their lead at halftime to more than 14-13.
There’s a lot of natural ability involved in being a talented defensive back, but it doesn’t hurt having to face a passing combination like quarterback Quincy Crittendon and receiver Tre Shackelford every day at practice.
“I’ve seen Jaden and Tre have some tremendous battles,” Perkins said. “That’s exactly how both of them have gotten so good.”
Baker’s favorite player, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., is not much older than he is. Stingley was a consensus All-American as a freshman last season. Despite playing defense, he’s considered a contender for the Heisman Trophy that goes to the nation’s best player.
“I can get on YouTube and look at videos of him all day,” Baker said. “He’s the man.”
Austin will be looking for payback tonight after losing 27-24 to James Clemens last season. The series is tied at 3-3, but James Clemens has won three of the last four meetings.
“It’s going to be a challenge for both teams,” Perkins said. “Both teams have explosive players that can turn any play into a touchdown. You don’t know when that play is coming so you got to be ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.