The threat of thunderstorms Saturday is changing the schedule for high school baseball games at Toyota Field in Madison.
Falkville, Hatton and Elkmont were scheduled to play there Saturday, but those games are being moved to April 10. Game times and pairings will be determined later.
The original Saturday schedule had Rogers vs. Covenant Christian at 10 a.m., Falkville vs. Colbert Heights at 12:30 p.m., Elkmont vs. Lexington at 3 p.m. and Hatton vs. Colbert County at 5:30 p.m.
