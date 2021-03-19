Players from Decatur Heritage, East Lawrence and Lindsay Lane will be playing at Toyota Field in Madison on Saturday.
It is part of what the Rocket Trash Pandas call their “Baseball Bonanza” that has given area high schools and visiting colleges the opportunity to play on the field the area’s new minor league team will use.
Saturday’s schedule starts with Bob Jones vs. Lauderdale County at 10 a.m. East Lawrence and Decatur Heritage are scheduled to play at 12:30 p.m. Decatur Heritage then plays Lindsay Lane at 3 p.m. East Lawrence vs. Lindsay Lane closes out the day with a scheduled 5:30 p.m. start.
Decatur Heritage is ranked No. 4 in Class 2A. Lindsay Lane is No. 2 in Class 1A. Bob Jones is No. 10 in Class 7A.
Admission is $10 for the day. Parking is $3.
