Players from Falkville, Hatton and Elkmont will get the opportunity to play at Toyota Field in Madison this Saturday.
It is part of what the Rocket Trash Pandas call their “Baseball Bonanza” that has given area high schools and visiting colleges the opportunity to play on the field the area’s new minor league team will use.
Decatur Heritage, East Lawrence and Lindsay Lane played there last Saturday.
Saturday’s schedule starts with Rogers vs. Covenant Christian at 10 a.m. Falkville plays Colbert Heights at 12:30 p.m. Elkmont then plays Lexington at 3 p.m. Hatton vs. Colbert County closes out the day with a scheduled 5:30 p.m. start.
Admission is $10 for the day. Parking is $3.
The Trash Pandas play their first home game on May 11.
