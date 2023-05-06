GULF SHORES — Priceville senior Adam Taylor claimed a pair of state championships on Friday at the Class 4A-7A Outdoor State Track and Field Championships, winning the boys Class 4A 400-meter run with a time of 50.89 and the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:21.33.
Taylor’s titles highlighted a strong day for area athletes that also saw Lawrence County distance runners Savannah Williams and Katie Mae Coan pick up a pair of second- and third-place finishes.
Williams, a senior, finished second in the girls Class 5A 1600-meter run with a time of 5:14.40 and second in the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:27.94. Coan, a freshman, finished third in the 1600-meter run (5:15.42) and the 3200-meter run (11:35.00), while both events were won by Scottsboro’s Emma Bradford.
Ardmore’s Addison Tiemann finished fourth in the girls Class 5A 1600-meter run with a time of 5:17.61., while Brewer’s Autumn Betts finished fifth in the 1600-meter run (5:24.15) and fifth in the 3200-meter run (11:53.75).
Malea Wiggins, of Athens, was fourth in the girls Class 6A shot put with a long throw of 36-09.75 and Austin’s Summer Sutherlin finished sixth in the girls Class 7A 400-meter run with a time of 59.27.
Decatur’s Jayden Brown finished fifth in the boys Class 6A high jump with a height of 6-04.00 and Hartselle’s Ethan England finished fifth in the boys Class 6A pole vault with a height of 12-06.00.
Priceville currently sits fourth in the boys Class 4A team standings with 22 points, eight shy of leader Montgomery Academy. Lawrence County (31 points) is fourth overall in the girls Class 5A team standings behind Scottsboro (53), Beauregard (33) and Arab (31.5).
***
CULLMAN — Athens Bible School teammates Kaylie Key, Jack Bradford and Meredith Romans won three individual state titles as the Class 1A-3A Outdoor State Track and Field Championships kicked off on Friday in Cullman.
Key captured the Class 1A girls 1600-meter title with a time of 5:49.14, while Bradford won the boys Class 1A 1600-meter championship with a time of 4:40.32. Roman recorded a long throw of 103-09 to win the girls Class 1A discus throw championship.
Decatur Heritage’s Genie McGhee won the girls Class 2A triple jump championship with a distance of 33-08.75, while Elkmont’s Alex Kuntz finished second in the boys Class 3A 1600-meter run with a time of 4:28.96.
Falkville’s Austin Melson (42-03.00) and David Lockhart (42-02.00) finished third and fourth in the boys Class 2A shot put, while teammate Isaiah Warnick finished fifth in the boys Class 2A 400-meter run with a time of 52.49. Falkville’s Ella Kyker finished fifth in the girls Class 2A 400-meter run with a time of 1:03.69.
Carson Masterson, of Hatton, finished fifth in the boys Class 2A 1600-meter run (4:44.18) and Lindsay Lane’s Sydney Perkins was fourth in the girls Class 2A 1600-meter run with a time of 5:51.02.
The Falkville boys team currently sits fourth in the overall team standings with 15 points. Cold Springs leads Class 2A with 28 points, followed by Sand Rock (25) and Holly Pond (20). In Class 1A girls, Athens Bible (20) is tied for second with Donoho. Marion County leads with 56 points.
