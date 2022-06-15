Finishing first in an event at the state track and field meet is a good thing.
Helping your team finish first in a state meet is even better.
When the individual "firsts" add up to give your school its first state championship in any sport, that’s something extra special.
Lindsay Lane’s Henry Woodall and Joe Quez Keith-Parker are the Daily’s boys Track and Field Athletes of the Year after leading their school to the 1A state championship.
“I told our team from Day 1 that we could do this,” Lindsay Lane track and field coach Kareem Cannon said. “All they needed to do was to trust the Lord and work hard.”
Woodall, who just graduated, won state championships in the 1,600-meter run (4:50.93), the 3,200-meter run (10:38.26) and the 4x800 relay (9:23.03). He took second in the 800-meter run (2:05.36).
“It’s great being a part of a state championship team,” Woodall said. “Since it is the school's first state championship, it is really exciting. No matter how many state championships Lindsay Lane ever wins, there will only be one first.”
Woodall plans to continue his track career at the University of Mobile.
Keith-Parker just wrapped up his freshman season. He took state championships in the 400-meter run (51.31), 110-meter hurdles (16.97) and the 4x400 relay (9:23.03). He took second in the 300-meter hurdles (43.62).
“I have been running track for 10 years,” Keith-Parker said. “I run AAU track in the summer and my goal is to run track in college.”
Keith-Parker calls Olympic champion Usain Bolt his favorite track star. He would eventually like to call another Olympic champion, Carl Lewis, his coach. Lewis, who won nine Olympic gold medals, is an assistant coach for the track team at the University of Houston.
“There are three schools where I would like to run track,” Keith-Parker said. “First is Houston because of Carl Lewis. Next is LSU or Florida.”
This is Cannon’s fourth year with the track program at Lindsay Lane and his third year as head coach. The program won its first sectional meet last year. That was a big deal and then the Lions repeated as sectional champs this year before advancing to win state.
“There’s been a lot of buzz in the community about us winning state,” Cannon said. “I hope we can build off this. It’s a building process that I hope continues.”
