Local schools competed Friday and Saturday in the Class 1A-3A and Class 4A-7A meets in Cullman and Gulf Shores, respectively.
Top team finishers included the Decatur Heritage girls, third in Class 1A, Lindsay Lane, fifth in 1A, and Lawrence County, fifth in 5A.
"I thought overall they did an outstanding job," Decatur Heritage coach Jason Marshall said of his girls team. "We had some injuries this year with a couple of our main kids and had some younger girls to step up and really do well."
On Saturday, Elizabeth Wilson and Farrah Wright finished second (5-00.00) and third (4-10.00), respectively, in the high jump. Wright also placed third (14-10.00) in the long jump.
"Brantleigh Williams also had a good meet," Marshall added. "Placing second in javelin and eighth in shot."
Thomas Ross and Alex Malone posted top three finishes for the Eagles' boys team. Ross placed third in the 3200m run (11:11.68) and Alex Malone finished third in high jump (5-08.00) and second in long jump (21-07.75).
"We didn't have a lot of guys to qualify but the ones that went really did well," Marshall said.
Lindsay Lane's girls were led by Sydney Perkins and Whitney Prise-Cook. Perkins won the 1600m run with a time of 5:48.39. She also finished first in the 3200m run (13:02).
Prise-Cook won the 100m hurdles (16.55) and placed third in javelin.
Roderick Watkins II was third in the 100m dash (11.29) for Lindsay Lane.
Jack Bradford won the 1A boys 800m run (2:05.08) representing Athens Bible. Bradford placed second (4:51.05) in the 1600m run.
Joline Green was third in the 1A girls 1600m run for the Trojans.
Eva Armstead, a seventh grader at R.A. Hubbard, finished first in the 1A girls 200m finals on Saturday. She also finished fourth in the 100m Dash finals and seventh in the 100m Hurdles. On Friday Honesty Lee finished fifth in the girls 400m finals.
In Class 2A, Mikell Philyaw won the boys 300m hurdles (42.05) for Falkville. Philyaw placed third (146-10.00) in javelin.
Falkville's Julie Beavers placed third (8-06.00) in discus.
Savannah Williams won the Class 5A girls 800m run (2:26.25) for Lawrence County. The Lawrence County girls finished second (10:19.02) in the 4x800m relay.
Decatur's Jacob Glenn finished third (49.15) in the Class 6A boys 400m dash.
Jack Tregoning was third (50-10.25) in the 6A boys shot put for Athens.
The Athens girls were second (49.34) in the 4x100m relay.
In Class 7A, Austin's Makenzie Harris won the girls 200m dash (24.78) and finished second (12.32) in the 100m dash.
Friday's results
Class 6A boys 1600 meter run: Jack Anderson finished seventh for Athens.
Class 5A girls 3200 meter run: Taylor Williams, Savannah Williams and Katie Mae Coan finished second, third and fourth, respectively, for Lawrence County. Autumn Betts placed eighth for Brewer.
Class 4A boys discus throw: Tyler Cappi finished eighth for Priceville.
Class 1A boys triple jump: Alex Malone and Ian Eze placed third and sixth, respectively, for Decatur Heritage.
Class 1A boys high jump: Malone placed third for Decatur Heritage.
Class 1A boys 400 meter dash: Lemzel Johnson Jr. finished 10th for Decatur Heritage.
Class 1A boys 1600 meter run: Jack Bradford finished second for Athens Bible. Thomas Ross placed fourth for Decatur Heritage. Lindsay Lane's Xander Morrow was sixth.
Class 1A girls discus throw: Meredith Romans placed fifth for Athens Bible. Madelyn Dizon finished eighth for Lindsay Lane. Katelyn McDaniel was 10th.
Class 1A girls long jump: Farrah Wright and Elizabeth Wilson finished third and ninth, respectively, for Decatur Heritage.
Class 1A girls high jump: Wilson finished second and Wright tied for third for Decatur Heritage. Nicole Furlong was 10th for Lindsay Lane.
Class 1A girls pole vault: Decatur Heritage's Kaitlyn Wallace finished second to Marion County's Natalie Carter.
Class 1A girls 400 meter dash: Alyssa Darnell finished ninth for Decatur Heritage.
Class 1A girls 1600 meter run: Lindsay Lane's Sydney Perkins won with Jolie Green finishing third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.