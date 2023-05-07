CULLMAN — Decatur Heritage’s Genie McGhee wrapped up a successful weekend at the AHSAA Class 1A-3A Outdoor State Track and Field Championships on Saturday, winning a pair of individual titles to bring her total to three over two days.
McGhee won the Class 2A girls long jump championship on Saturday with a distance of 16-06.00, while also finishing first in the Class 2A girls high jump with a final height of 5-00.00. McGhee won the girls Class 2A triple jump championship on Friday with a distance of 33-08.75.
Athens Bible School teammates Kaylie Key and Jack Bradford also picked up individual titles for the second straight day, with Key winning the girls Class 1A 800-meter run (2:35.35) and Bradford winning the boys Class 1A 800-meter run (1:59.99). Key and Bradford each won their respective championships in the 1600-meter run on Friday.
Hatton’s Eva Armstead had a strong showing on Saturday, finishing second in the girls Class 2A long jump (16-03.75), third in the girls Class 2A 200-meter dash (26.27) and fifth in the girls Class 2A 100-meter dash (12.89). Hatton’s Carson Masterson finished fifth in the boys Class 2A 800-meter run with a time of 2:03.55.
Layla Hanvy, of Decatur Heritage, finished fourth in the girls Class 2A high jump (4-10.00). For the Falkville girls team, Amelia Lopez finished fifth in the girls Class 2A 100-meter hurdles (17.55), Shirley Fotheringham finished third in the girls Class 2A 800-meter run (2:36.82), Lynsley Hayes finished second in the girls Class 2A discus throw (103-11).
Caden McDonald finished third for the Falkville boys in the Class 2A pole vault (11-00.00), while teammate Landon Jones finished fourth (11-00.00). Isaiah Warnick finished fifth in the Class 2A high jump with a final height of 6-00.00.
Lindsay Lane’s Sydney Perkins finished second in the girls Class 2A 800-meter run (2:36.54) and fifth in girls Class 2A 3200-meter run (12:48.04), while Athens Bible School’s Meredith Romans finished third in the girls Class 1A shot put (32-01.00).
Alex Kuntz, of Elkmont, finished third in the boys Class 3A 800-meter run (1:58.85), while Tanner’s Konta Love finished fifth in the boys Class 2A 100-meter dash (11.24). Anna Page Hammons, of Clements, finished fourth in the girls Class 3A triple jump (32-07.50) and teammate Bailey James finished fourth in the girls Class 3A discus throw (100-04).
***
GULF SHORES — Priceville’s Adam Taylor turned in a record-setting performance in capturing the boys Class 4A 800-meter run championship at the Class 4A-7A Outdoor State Track and Field Championships on Saturday, winning the race with a meet record time of 1:55.-4.
Decatur’s Utahara Green captured the girls Class 6A discus throw championship, winning the title with a final distance of 111-04 feet, while Athens’ Jayshon Ridgle won the boys Class 5A 110-meter hurdles title with a time of 14.06.
Priceville’s Bryant Stephens finished second in the boys Class 4A 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.61. The Lawrence County girls finished second in the Class 5A 4x800 relay with a time of 10:08.25, while the Priceville boys finished second in the Class 4A 4x100 relay with a time of 44.16. East Limestone’s Fortune Wheeler finished fourth in the boys Class 5A 100-meter dash with a time of 10.97 and Austin’s JaDyn Maclin finished fourth in the boys Class 7A 100-meter dash with a time of 10.84. Lawrence County’s Savannah Williams placed fourth in the girls Class 5A 800-meter run with a time of 2:24.91.
Priceville’s girls finished fifth in the Class 4A 4x400 relay with a time of 4:21.02, while the Priceville boys finished fifth in the Class 4A 4x400 relay with a time of 3:35.77.
The Priceville boys team finished second overall in the team standings with 54 points. Anniston won the team title with 81 points. Lawrence County’s girls finished fifth overall with 46 points, while Scottsboro won the team title with 113 points.
