The state track and field meets are a team competition, but it’s really about individuals showing up and showing out.
That’s what Decatur Heritage’s Genie McGhee and Priceville’s Adam “Woody” Taylor did over the weekend.
McGhee won gold medals in the Class 2A triple jump, long jump and high jump. The sophomore won the triple jump with a distance of 33-08.75 feet. Her winning long jump distance was 16-06.00 feet. Her winning high jump number was 5-00.00.
“Genie is not only blessed with God given ability, she is coachable and willing to work hard to get better,” Decatur Heritage track coach Jason Marshall said. “If she continues to work hard, Genie has a bright future in track and field.”
Taylor won gold medals in the Class 4A 400, 800 and 1600-meter runs. The Priceville senior set a meet record in the 800 at 1:55.4. The UAH signee won the 400-meter run with a time of 50.89 and the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:21.33.
“He was projected to win his three individual events, but I wasn’t able to find anyone at the meet who could remember one person winning all three at the state meet,” Priceville track coach Chris Odom said.
Taylor was named the Class 4A-7A state meet Male MVP.
“Last year he finished fourth by three seconds,” Odom said. “His plan was to break the record, and I knew he wouldn’t be denied. He’s a tremendous runner, and I can’t wait to see what he does at UAH.”
In other competition Saturday in 1A-3A at Cullman, Athens Bible School teammates Kaylie Key and Jack Bradford picked up individual titles for the second straight day, with Key winning the girls Class 1A 800-meter run (2:35.35) and Bradford winning the boys Class 1A 800-meter run (1:59.99). Key and Bradford each won their respective championships in the 1600-meter run on Friday.
Hatton’s Eva Armstead had a strong showing Saturday, finishing second in the girls Class 2A long jump (16-03.75), third in the girls Class 2A 200-meter dash (26.27) and fifth in the girls Class 2A 100-meter dash (12.89). Hatton’s Carson Masterson finished fifth in the boys Class 2A 800-meter run with a time of 2:03.55.
Layla Hanvy, of Decatur Heritage, finished fourth in the girls Class 2A high jump (4-10.00). For the Falkville girls team, Amelia Lopez finished fifth in the girls Class 2A 100-meter hurdles (17.55), Shirley Fotheringham finished third in the girls Class 2A 800-meter run (2:36.82), Lynsley Hayes finished second in the girls Class 2A discus throw (103-11).
Caden McDonald finished third for the Falkville boys in the Class 2A pole vault (11-00.00), while teammate Landon Jones finished fourth (11-00.00). Isaiah Warnick finished fifth in the Class 2A high jump with a final height of 6-00.00.
Lindsay Len’s Sydney Perkins finished second in the girls Class 2A 800-meter run (2:36.54) and fifth in girls Class 2A 3200-meter run (12:48.04), while Athens Bible’s Meredith Romans finished third in the girls Class 1A shot put (32-01.00).
Alex Kuntz, of Elkmont, finished third in the boys Class 3A 800-meter run (1:58.85), while Tanner’s Konta Love took fifth in the boys Class 2A 100-meter dash (11.24). Anna Page Hammons, of Clements, finished fourth in the girls Class 3A triple jump (32-07.50) and teammate Bailey James finished fourth in the girls Class 3A discus throw (100-04).
In other competition at the 4A-7A meet Saturday in Gulf Shores, Decatur’s Utahara Green captured the girls Class 6A discus throw championship, winning the title with a final distance of 111-04 feet, while Athens’ Jayshon Ridgle won the boys Class 5A 110-meter hurdles title with a time of 14.06.
Priceville’s Bryant Stephens finished second in the boys Class 4A 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.61. The Lawrence County girls finished second in the Class 5A 4x800 relay with a time of 10:08.25, while the Priceville boys finished second in the Class 4A 4x100 relay with a time of 44.16. East Limestone’s Fortune Wheeler finished fourth in the boys Class 5A 100-meter dash with a time of 10.97 and Austin’s JaDyn Maclin finished fourth in the boys Class 7A 100-meter dash with a time of 10.84. Lawrence County’s Savannah Williams placed fourth in the girls Class 5A 800-meter run with a time of 2:24.91.
Priceville’s girls finished fifth in the Class 4A 4x400 relay with a time of 4:21.02, while the Priceville boys finished fifth in the Class 4A 4x400 relay with a time of 3:35.77.
The Priceville boys team finished second overall in the team standings with 54 points. Anniston won the team title with 81 points. Lawrence County’s girls finished fifth overall with 46 points, while Scottsboro won the team title with 113 points.
