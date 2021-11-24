CLEMENTS — Jenny Trent poured in a game-high 30 points as Clements defeated Hatton 50-45 in the Clements Thanksgiving Classic on Tuesday.
With her team trailing 36-29 after three quarters, Trent outscored Hatton 15-9 over the final eight minutes as Clements scored 21 fourth-quarter points to secure the comeback win.
Taylor Farrar had seven points for Clements.
Lillie McGregor led three Hatton players in double figures with 16 points. Kailyn Quails had 14 points for the Hornets, while Chloe Gargis added 11 points.
Clements continues tournament play today against Athens Bible School at 11:30 a.m. Hatton plays Lincoln County (Tenn.) 1 p.m.
Lincoln County (Tenn.) girls 77, Elkmont 41: Abbie Broadway had 13 points for Elkmont at the Clements Thanksgiving Classic on Tuesday.
Paige Robinson added 10 points for the Red Devils and Thea Hamlin scored nine. Lincoln County led 4-25 at the half.
Elkmont (6-4) continues play on Tuesday at West Limestone.
Clements boys 62, Athens Bible School 55: Dylan Patrick scored 26 points to lead Clements to victory in its Thanksgiving tournament on Tuesday.
Jame Putman added 12 points for the Colts, who led 32-30 at the half.
Clements continues play today against Hatton at 2:30 p.m.
Encore Classic at Hartselle
Hartselle girls 57, Priceville 42: Masyn Marchbanks scored a game-high 32 points as Hartselle rolled past Priceville in the Encore Classic on Tuesday.
Kaitlyn Hogan had six points for the Tigers, while Gracie Hill and Karleigh Shipley added five points each.
Hartselle rallied from a 28-27 deficit to get the win.
Leslie Hames led Priceville with 14 points and Lauren Hames scored nine.
Hartselle plays Good Hope today at 3:20 p.m. Priceville plays Arab at 2 p.m.
Arab girls 32, Brewer 28: Hope West led Brewer with 11 points in a close loss at the Encore Classic on Tuesday.
Chloe Romine added eight points for the Patriots (3-5), who led 12-8 at halftime.
Aspen Miller and Laney Kelley each had nine points for Arab.
Brewer continues play today against Oneonta at 3:20 p.m.
Oneonta girls 43, Falkville 35: Elli Lorance and Ellie Cate Hill combined for 26 points for Falkville at the Encore Classic on Tuesday.
Lorance finished with 14 points and four rebounds for the Blue Devils and Hill had 12 points and six rebounds.
Baylor Phillips had a game-high 22 points for Oneonta.
Falkville plays Lawrence County today, with tip-off scheduled for 12:40 p.m.
Madison Academy girls 47, Lawrence County 45: Lawrence County put together a second-half rally but couldn’t overcome a 28-21 halftime deficit at the Encore Classic on Tuesday.
Ava Boyll led the Red Devils with 14 points and seven rebounds. Savannah Williams had 12 points and five rebounds and Josie Montgomery finished with 10 points.
Marx Optical Classic at Priceville
Danville boys 59, Good Hope 58: Kohl Randolph led Danville with 17 points in a close win on Tuesday.
Witten Morgan had 14 points for the Hawks, while Landon Freeman added six points and 10 rebounds. Carter Holladay scored nine points.
Kmal Bell had 15 points for Good Hope and Colton Lindsey scored 14.
West Point boys 64, Brewer 59: Tamerion Watkins had 17 points for Brewer in the Marx Optical Classic on Tuesday.
Austyn Holmes and Mac Shadden had 10 points each for the Patriots (1-6), who trailed 27-25 at halftime.
Sam Wheeler had a game-high 18 for West Point. Andrew Lynn scored 12 points.
Regular Season
Athens Bible School girls 54, Cherokee 21: Brooke Blakely scored 21 points for Athens Bible School on Monday.
Molly Chumbley had 12 points for the Trojans (1-1) and Addison Simmons pulled down a career-high 20 rebounds.
