HARTSELLE — Hartselle used a strong first-half to build a big lead and held off a late rally in a 59-58 win over Madison Academy in boys basketball on Tuesday.
The Tigers led 29-13 at halftime and 43-33 after three quarters.
Kiah Key led Hartselle (4-4) with 18 points. Ryan Dunn scored all 13 of his points in the second half as the Tigers held off the Mustangs’ rally.
Drew Blackston had a game-high 29 points for Madison Academy. Cody Baerlocher added 14 and Chase Bell 10 for the Mustangs.
• Decatur boys 53, Brewer 45: Isaiah Slaughter and Jayden Brown each had 15 points for Decatur.
Chandler Brown added 10 points for the Red Raiders (6-5), who led 23-15 at halftime.
Tamerion Watkins led Brewer (1-9) with 11 points.
• Clements boys 48, Whitesburg Christian 47: Dylan Patrick scored a game-high 22 points as Clements won its 12th straight game to open the season.
Jame Putman had 12 points for the Colts, who trailed 26-21 at the half.
• Florence boys 51, Athens 27: Omar Fuqua’s eight points led Athens (1-8).
• Brooks boys 44, West Limestone 33: Colin Patterson’s 16 points led West Limestone (4-5).
• Brooks girls 57, West Limestone 51: Carlie Winter had 19 and Kamey Kennemer 16 for West Limestone (5-5).
• Hartselle girls 44, Madison Academy 27: Masyn Marchbanks singlehandedly outscored Madison County on Tuesday, scoring a game-high 28 points to lead Hartselle (6-4).
Alyssa McMinemon added eight points for the Tigers, who led 20-13 at halftime.
Brooklyn Tucker had 12 points for Madison Academy.
• Brewer girls 52, Decatur 38: Hope West finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead Brewer.
Chloe Romine had nine points for the Patriots (4-8). Jayden Stover had 12 points for Decatur (5-5).
• Danville girls 44, East Lawrence 15: Alyssa Brooks scored 11 points as Danville improved to 2-0 in Class 3A, Area 15 play.
Olivia Vest had nine points for the Hawks (2-6) and Ella Kate Tidwell scored seven.
Hannah Hill led East Lawrence (1-9) with five points.
• R.A. Hubbard girls 64, Sheffield 33: Jordyn Beck had a team-high 14 points to lead R.A. Hubbard on Tuesday.
Katelyn Cooper had 13 points for the Chiefs (3-1) and Armani Thomas scored 12.
• Madison County girls 38, Decatur Heritage 35: Playing with a depleted roster, Decatur Heritage (6-4) led a close game until the fourth quarter on Tuesday.
With only three varsity and four junior varsity players available, the Eagles led 18-8 at halftime and 28-23 at the end of three quarters.
• Sheffield boys 62, R.A. Hubbard 60: Kyle Hampton scored 12 points for Hubbard (2-2).
• Falkville boys 79, St. Bernard 29: Avery Miller led four Falkville players in double figures with 20 points Monday.
Caden Burnett had 12 points for the Blue Devils (8-3), while Colton Hooper and Dawson Norwood added 10 points each.
Falkville led 38-15 at the half.
Emmanuel Santiago led St. Bernard with 10 points.
