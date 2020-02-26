Softball
Hatton 15, Addison 0: Ashley Berryman pitched three no-hit innings as Hatton opened its season with a big win.
Berryman recorded eight strikeouts in the complete-game effort, allowing just one base runner after hitting an Addison batter.
Laney Jeffreys had two hits and five RBIs to lead the Hatton offense. Berryman and Mallory Lane each had two hits and one RBI.
Hatton hosts East Lawrence on Thursday.
Lawrence County 12, East Lawrence 1: Sadie Thompson had three hits, including a pair of triples, and three RBIs in the five-inning win for Lawrence County.
Hayley Clemmons, Raigen Henderson and Kendall Terry each had two RBIs for Lawrence County.
Patricia Smith allowed one run on three hits in a complete-game effort to earn the win.
Briley Pitt and Camryn Langley had one hit each for East Lawrence, while Grace Parker had one RBI.
The Red Devils scored eight runs in the bottom of the second to put the second game out of reach early.
Danville 4, West Point 2: Madalyn Holladay had a double and two RBIs to lead Danville.
Blayne Godfrey had a hit and one RBI for the Hawks, while Audrey Marshall added a double and scored two runs.
Laney Coker picked up the win in the circle, allowing two earned runs on one hit with four strikeouts in four innings of work.
Brewer 4, Decatur 2: Brewer pounded out nine hits in the win, led by Abbey Watkins, who finished with three hits, including a double, and one RBI.
Hannah Buchanan singled twice and drove in two runs, while Marlee Jones added a pair of singles.
Bronwyn Borden pitched a complete-game three-hitter to pick up the win. She allowed one earned run while recording 11 strikeouts.
Madison Murphy had two hits for Decatur, including a double. Aaliyah Hullett had one RBI.
Priceville 7, West Morgan 3: Reagan Walter doubled, singled and drove in three runs for Priceville.
Kylie Hendrix had a double and two RBIs for the Bulldogs, and Bentley Black doubled and scored two runs.
Steff Schrader pitched six innings to pick up the win. She allowed two unearned runs on four hits with seven strikeouts.
Baseball
Ardmore 8, Grissom 6: Hogan Whitt tripled and drove in a pair of runs as Ardmore picked up a win over Class 7A Grissom.
Drew Daly had two hits and one RBI, while John McGuire added a double and one RBI.
Cole Cheatham pitched four innings to earn the win, striking out eight while allowing three walks.
Lawrence County 9, East Lawrence 5: Ki Pointer doubled and had two RBIs for Lawrence County.
Ty Hutto doubled, singled and drove in a run for the Red Devils, while Kaden Edwards added a triple and one RBI.
Garrett Lee, Tre Young and Brody Sparks each had one RBI.
Jacob Shelton pitched three hitless innings to earn the win, striking out five while walking one.
Neal Blaxton, Trey Rikard and Payton Davenport each had one hit and one RBI for East Lawrence.
Sparkman 2, Austin 1: Sparkman’s Garrett Telaga was dominant for 6 2/3 innings, striking out nine while allowing just two hits and four walks to propel the Senators past Austin.
Matthew Curtis pitched four innings for the Black Bears, striking out nine with one walk.
Dakota Peebles singled and drove in Austin’s only one. Alex Morgan also had a single.
Lexington 8, West Limestone 7: Nick Newton delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning for Lexington.
The Golden Bears scored four runs to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh inning and another in the bottom of the eighth after West Limestone rallied to take an 8-7 lead.
Cooper Phillips had three hits and an RBI for West Limestone, while Brody White added a hit and two RBIs. Devin Carter had a double and two singles and Colin Patterson had one RBI.
Soccer
West Morgan girls 2, Athens 0: Brandy Hernandez and Yarahy Marcelino each had one goal for the Rebels.
Sydney Charest recorded seven goals in save for West Morgan, which led 1-0 at the half.
West Morgan (2-1) plays East Limestone at Jack Allen on Thursday.
