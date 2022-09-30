TRINITY — Turnovers played a role in all of the points scored between Decatur Heritage and Appalachian on Friday.
Unfortunately for Decatur Heritage, its turnovers proved to be more costly and it dropped the Class 1A, Region 7 contest to Appalachian 16-12.
Decatur Heritage (3-4, 1-3) committed four turnovers and lost for the fourth time in its last five games.
"We can't get out of our own way," Decatur Heritage coach Nikita Stover said. "Turnovers. We're just turning the ball over a little too much."
Aden Brown recovered the football after his team's punt hit off a Decatur Heritage player to extend Appalachian's game-opening drive.
Sean Curtis completed a 21-yard scoring pass to Garrett Helms to give Appalachian an 8-0 lead with 6:59 left in the first quarter. Helms rushed for the 2-point conversion.
The Eagles' Savarius Evans scored on a 28-yard run at the 5:36 mark of the second period three plays after he picked off an Appalachian pass. DHCA trailed 8-6 after failing on its 2-point try.
Heritage took a 12-8 lead with 53 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Bo Solley had a 27-yard touchdown pass to Nash Thomas two plays after a Paxton Tarver interception. The 2-point conversion play failed.
Decatur Heritage had the ball and the lead near midfield but fumbled with 5:30 remaining in regulation.
Trenton Barger recovered the ball for Appalachian at its own 43.
Appalachian capitalized with 2:32 left in the game. Curtis had a 1-yard run and Helms tacked on the 2-point conversion.
Heritage's next drive ended with an interception by Helms (1:48).
DHCA regained possession with a fumble recovery by Daniel Taylor Jr. with 1:35 to go but the ensuing drive ended on downs with 23.5 seconds left.
"This was a hard-fought game," Appalachian coach Neal Whittington said. "Decatur Heritage is a good ball team. They're young. We're kind of the same way. They're a lot of eighth and ninth (graders). We're a lot of ninth and 10th (graders). Games like this are what Friday night's about. Could go either way coming down to the end."
Decatur Heritage will travel to Woodville on Friday for a region game.
"We've just got to keep on working," Stover said. "Maybe some bounces will start going our way."
Appalachian (4-2, 3-0) will host region opponent Valley Head.
