When Austin and Decatur face off Friday at Austin, two juniors will be at the center of the rivalry. Austin’s Kelton Petty and Decatur’s Kobe Johnson have been important scorers for both teams after not being starters last season.
Petty was a part of Austin’s rotation last year but took a backseat to Josh Birdsong, Braxton Holland and JJ Swoopes, who were all seniors.
Johnson was on the junior varsity team before being called up to varsity near the end of the season.
The two players have been the ones to get a bucket when their teams need one.
“Kelton has really stepped up,” Austin coach Major Deacon said. “He’s grown up in a leadership role. Because he’s played some before this year, he’s been more of a vocal leader. He leads us in points. He’s our second leading rebounder. He leads us in steals. He does a lot for our team.”
Petty existed as mostly a shooter last year for Austin. He excelled in that role. He shot 41 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
That’s been helpful for an Austin team that is undergoing a style change. Deacon likes his teams to play fast and shoot a lot of 3-pointers. He estimated that the Black Bears have shot nearly double the amount of 3-pointers than they did last year.
“We get a lot of fast breaks and a lot of open looks,” Petty said. “That’s all I did growing up was shoot. I was always shooting 3-pointers in the back yard instead of practicing layups. I was always shooting.”
Deacon has leaned on Petty to knock down shots from the outside, but Petty has also rounded out his game. He worked this summer on getting to the rim in preparation for a larger role this season.
Petty is averaging 19 points, five rebounds and two steals this season. His season high is 33 points in a win over Eufaula at the N2Hoops Invitational.
“He does a lot for our team when he’s in the game or when he’s out of the game,” Deacon said. “Even when he’s on the bench, he’s trying to help everybody out. He’s just a really good competitor.”
Across from Petty is Johnson, who coach Sam Brown described as “smooth.”
Johnson scores inside, from midrange and from beyond the 3-point line for the Red Raiders. He’s had multiple games in double figures this season. He hit three 3-pointers and had 19 points overall in a close loss to Huntsville two weeks ago. He scored a game-high 22 points in a win over Decatur Heritage last week.
Decatur lost seven key seniors from last year’s team. Having Johnson step up has been big for Brown’s team.
“Kobe is the most coachable guy that I have,” Decatur coach Sam Brown said. “When I tell him something, he’s listening and doesn’t fire back.”
Johnson is the younger brother of former Austin girls basketball star Tyra Johnson. Tyra played played college basketball for Troy. Kobe Johnson was inspired by seeing his sister make it to the next level.
“She influenced me. Watching her was always fun for me,” Johnson said. “Watching her go to college and all of that made me want to do something like that.”
Experience will be on Petty’s side as Austin hosts Decatur for the first time this season on Friday. Petty got the chance to play in both games vs. Decatur last year.
Austin and Decatur split last year’s meetings. Austin won at Decatur, 63-51. Decatur won at Austin, 64-58.
“You feel everything on the court,” Petty said. “You feel all of the cheers and all of the boos. It’s a totally different experience.”
Austin has had a solid start to the season by winning seven of its first 10 games. Two of those three losses were decided by three points. Austin wants to keep the momentum going by beating Decatur.
Decatur, on the other hand, hasn’t had the start it wanted. The Red Raiders are 2-6. A win over a rival can jump-start a season.
Players say that the only way to get used to the crowd in the rivalry is by playing in the actual game. Johnson expects to be a target for Austin’s student section since he attended Austin his freshman year before transferring to Decatur.
Petty knows what it’s like to be in front of the big crowd. Johnson will get his first opportunity on Friday.
“It’s going to be hard, but I have to adjust to it,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be like playing in my first varsity game again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.