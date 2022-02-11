Decatur Heritage added to its impressive collection of area tournament championships Thursday night.
The Eagles added two to the long list with one each for both the boys and girls teams in Class 1A, Area 15 championship games.
The boys beat Oakwood Academy, 76-62. It was the eighth straight area championship for the program.
“I’ve been here nine years, and that first year was the only time we didn’t win the area,” Decatur Heritage coach Jason Marshall said. “It’s a great way to start the playoffs because you get that sub-regional game at home. That’s important.”
The girls beat Lindsay Lane, 51-17. It’s the girls' second for head coach Johnny Jones in his second season.
“We finally have everyone healthy and are playing our best basketball at the right time of the season,” Jones said. “We’ve had to play a lot of young kids earlier in the season. Now that experience is making us a better team.”
Both teams advance to host sub-regional games next week. The girls (18-8) play Valley Head on Monday at 6 p.m. The boys (16-8) host the loser of Skyline vs. Valley Head on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The sub-regional winners advance to Northeast Regional in Jacksonville on Feb. 19.
--
Decatur Heritage boy 76, Oakwood Academy 62: The star of the night was junior Bryant Pitts. He hit six 3-pointers, including five in the first half. He ended the night with 24 points.
“I lost my grandfather last year at about this time,” Pitts said. “I’m playing in his memory in the playoffs. Tonight I was feeling good and my teammates did a great job of getting me the ball.”
Pitts ended the first half with a buzzer-beater 3. Then he did it again to end the third quarter.
Pitts wasn’t the only player hitting the 3. Each team hit 10. Micah Andrews led Oakwood with four for his 12 points. Jayden Nesbitt topped the Oakwood scoring with 13 points.
“Oakwood is a team that has worried me all season,” Marshall said. “They are tall, well coached and can really shoot the ball well.”
Oakwood did beat the Eagles on their home floor earlier this season.
Brayden Kyle just missed another double-double with a team-high 25 points and nine rebounds.
---
Decatur Heritage girls 51, Lindsay Lane 17: The Eagles used a stifling defense to claim victory. Decatur Heritage led 15-4 after the first quarter and 27-8 at halftime. A 22-point third quarter sealed the victory.
Alex Jackson led the Eagles with 11 points. Genie Mcghee had 10 and Elizabeth Wilson added eight.
Lindsay Lane’s Lindsey Murr, who is one of the top scorers in the area with a 21.5 average, was held to one point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.