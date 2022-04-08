Hartselle showed Friday just why it is ranked No. 1 in the state.
On a cold and windy day, the Tigers went on the road and battered Decatur 15-0 to clinch the area series. Perhaps just as impressive was how Hartselle went about scoring all of those runs: 13 of them came with the Tigers facing two outs.
“We’re just lucky I guess,” Hartselle head coach William Booth joked after the game. “We had a few bounces go our way, but we’re playing pretty good, and when you do that you tend to get those bounces.”
The Tigers were dominant at the plate. After scoring two runs in the first inning, Hartselle exploded with nine in the second, including home runs from Brodie Morrow (three runs), Elliott Bray (two runs) and Eli Tidwell (two runs).
“We were just catching barrels,” Morrow said. “That's what coach (Jake) Miles teaches us to do, and today we were on top of it.”
During its run to the state final last year, Hartselle relied mostly on its pitching. This year, while the pitching has been just as good, the Tigers are also averaging eight runs a game, making them one of the most balanced and dangerous teams in the state.
“We’ve been a really tough lineup, 1 through 9, all year,” Morrow said. “Adding that with our pitching, that’s what’s made us so good.”
Morrow finished the day with two hits and four RBIs to lead the team. Coleman Mizell and Eli Tidwell each had had two hits and two RBIs, while Cade Miles finished with three hits and two RBIs,
Auburn commit Elliott Bray just missed a perfect five-inning game on the mound, allowing one hit in the final inning to Jack Waller. Bray picked up the win with six strikeouts.
With the win Friday, Hartselle clinched its area series with Decatur and also clinched a spot in the state playoffs. Hartselle won the first game 11-0 on Thursday.
The Tigers now turn their attention to next week’s series with Cullman, as they look to claim their first area championship since 2012.
“It’s a going to be a big series for us,” Booth said. “Fortunately for us, every series we play is big.”
The recent history of this rivalry hasn't been kind to Hartselle, which hasn't defeated Cullman since 2018. However, the name on an opponent's jersey isn't what the Tigers are focusing on.
“We’re not worried about Cullman,” Morrow said. “All that’s on our mind is doing whatever it takes to get to Jacksonville in May.”
Hartselle 17, Decatur 1: Jojo Williams had a monster game as Hartselle beat Decatur in Friday's nightcap.
Williamson had three hits and drove in seven runs to lead the Tigers. Peyton Steele finished with three hits and four RBIs, including a home run. Will Turner and Jack Smith combined to allow just one hit and one run and strike out 11 batters in five innings.
Lawson Stricklin picked up Decatur's lone hit and also scored the lone run on a wild pitch.
