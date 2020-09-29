The North Alabama Lions open their season Saturday with a trip to Virginia to play Liberty University.
The Lions are playing an abbreviated schedule this fall with just four games. Jacksonville State visits Florence on Oct. 17. UNA then travels to Southern Miss on Nov. 7 and Brigham Young on Nov. 21.
There are six players on the UNA roster with local ties. Moulton’s Jakob Terry is a redshirt senior listed on the depth chart as the No. 2 tight end. Courtland’s Riely Evans, a redshirt freshman, is listed as a third-string defensive back.
Also on the roster are freshman quarterback Luke Nail from Danville, redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Drew Beddingfield from West Limestone, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Zakobe Shoulders from Tanner and freshman defensive back Devin Weathers from Brewer.
Former East Limestone receiver CJ Yarbrough plays at Liberty (2-0). He was not listed by the school as playing in the Flames’ 36-34 win over Florida International on Saturday.
Jacksonville State also opens its season Saturday. The Gamecocks play at Florida State with a 3 p.m. kickoff on Fox Sports South. Decatur’s Jackson Hall is a redshirt freshman offensive lineman for the Gamecocks.
The Jacksonville State schedule has three games after Florida State. The Gamecocks host Mercer on Oct. 10, visit North Alabama on Oct. 17 and visit Florida International on Oct. 23.
Here’s an update on other local players at Division I schools:
• Deonte Brown, redshirt senior, offensive line, Alabama: The former Austin star started at left guard for the Crimson Tide. He helped block for an offense that rolled up 414 total yards in a 38-19 win over Missouri. Alabama hosts Texas A&M at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on CBS.
• Keondre Swoopes, sophomore, defensive back, UAB: Swoopes, who starred at Hartselle, helped the UAB defense limit South Alabama to 315 yards of total offense in a 42-10 UAB win last Thursday. South Alabama was just 3-of-12 on third-down conversions.
UAB hosts Texas-San Antonio at Legion Field on Saturday for the Blazers’ homecoming. Kickoff is at 11:30 a.m.
The Blazers will team up with Children’s Harbor to bring attention to the needs of children dealing with serious illnesses. Each UAB player will be wearing the name of a patient at Children’s of Alabama hospital in Birmingham. Swoopes will be wearing the name of patient Michael Drake.
• Reed Blankenship, senior, defensive back, Middle Tennessee: The former West Limestone star had seven tackles in the Blue Raiders’ 37-35 loss at UTSA. MTSU host Western Kentucky at 4 p.m. Saturday.
• Chadarius Townsend, junior, running back, Texas Tech: The former Tanner star had three carries for five yards in perhaps the wildest game last Saturday. Texas beat Texas Tech 63-56 in overtime. Texas Tech visits Kansas State this Saturday with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on Fox.
• Reddy Steward, sophomore, defensive back, Troy: The former Austin star had four tackles in a 48-7 loss to No. 18 Brigham Young. Offensive lineman Kannon Biggs, a redshirt freshman from Athens, also played. Troy hosts South Alabama at 7 p.m. Saturday.
