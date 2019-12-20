Boys
GianCarlo Valdez, Decatur Heritage: The senior scored a game-high 22 points in a win over Falkville last Friday. He had a total of 57 points in three other recent games. "His experience in games last year helped make him into a basketball player, not just a shooting guard,” coach Jason Marshall said. “He understands that he can affect so many areas of the game such as defense, rebounding, assists, etc."
Girls
Alexandria Jackson, East Lawrence: Jackson finished with 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals in a 53-36 win over Colbert County last week. "Alexandria has done a great job of improving all aspects of her game," East Lawrence coach Ernie Ferguson said. Ferguson specifically complimented the freshman on her "ability to get her teammates involved in the game."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Danville’s KJ Melson, Hartselle’s Brody Peebles and Lindsay Lane’s Tommy Murr. Girls: Priceville’s Zoey Benson, Decatur Heritage’s Katie Jones and Lindsay Lane’s Madelyn Dizon.
