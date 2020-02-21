D200221 Fans players of the week

Decatur Heritage’s GianCarlo Valdez and Hatton’s Kami Kirk were voted this week’s Fans’ Favorites.

Boys

GianCarlo Valdez

Decatur Heritage

The senior scored 23 points as the Eagles opened regional play with a win over Belgreen. "Ever since GianCarlo has been at Decatur Heritage he has worked really hard," coach Jason Marshall said. "Not only has his overall game gotten better, but his work ethic has made others around him work hard and get better."

Girls

Kami Kirk

Hatton

The junior scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Hornets in a win over Altamont at the Class 2A Northwest Regional. "Kami is one of our go-to players on our team," coach Chasta Chamness said. "She finishes well around the basket, rebounds well, and is a force around the basket on defense.”

Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Hartselle’s Lincoln Bryant and Brody Peebles, and Lindsay Lane’ Tommy Murr. Girls: Athens’ Caroline Bachus, Decatur Heritage’s Katie Jones and Decatur’s Bonnie Frost.

