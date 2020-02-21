Boys
GianCarlo Valdez
Decatur Heritage
The senior scored 23 points as the Eagles opened regional play with a win over Belgreen. "Ever since GianCarlo has been at Decatur Heritage he has worked really hard," coach Jason Marshall said. "Not only has his overall game gotten better, but his work ethic has made others around him work hard and get better."
Girls
Kami Kirk
Hatton
The junior scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Hornets in a win over Altamont at the Class 2A Northwest Regional. "Kami is one of our go-to players on our team," coach Chasta Chamness said. "She finishes well around the basket, rebounds well, and is a force around the basket on defense.”
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Hartselle’s Lincoln Bryant and Brody Peebles, and Lindsay Lane’ Tommy Murr. Girls: Athens’ Caroline Bachus, Decatur Heritage’s Katie Jones and Decatur’s Bonnie Frost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.