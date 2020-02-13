HANCEVILLE — The Austin girls had their season come to an end in dramatic fashion at the Northwest Regional at Wallace State today.
The Black Bears led by double digits with just over five minutes left before Vestavia Hills charged back to win 54-49.
Vestavia Hills’ comeback started when it trailed 46-34 in the fourth quarter. The Rebels went on a 14-0 run that gave them a 48-46 lead with two minutes left.
Austin then took the lead with 35 seconds left. Junior Tashanti Watkins made a layup while being fouled. She made the free throw to put Austin up 49-48.
Vestavia then made a baseline jump shot to take a 50-49 lead. Vestavia Hills forced two Austin turnovers and made four free throws in a row to earn a spot in the Northwest Regional final.
Junior Hannah Cohn led Austin with 18 points. Watkins scored 15. The Black Bears committed 10 of their 14 turnovers in the second half.
Austin finishes the season at 24-7. It has four seniors in Bri Hodges, Aleah Wesley, Madison Harbin and Janiya Shackelford.
