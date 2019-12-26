HARTSELLE — Hailey Holshouser’s introduction to volleyball came when she was in the seventh grade.
“It was my first year at Hartselle. I remember a lot of the girls talking about volleyball tryouts,” Holshouser said. “The way they talked about volleyball, the more interested I became.”
The interest grew into a passion that has carried Holshouser to a high level. The junior is The Daily’s Player of the Year after helping lead Hartselle to the Class 6A state tournament semifinals.
“She continually works on improving her game,” Hartselle head coach Tanya Lybarger said. “Her work ethic gives her an edge that will allow her to reach her goal of playing in college.”
Lybarger is The Daily’s Coach of the Year. It was a season of milestones for Lybarger, who has been the Hartselle volleyball coach since 1992. The Tigers set a school record with 68 wins. Included in the 68 wins was Lybarger’s 1,000th career victory.
“I think credit for 1,000 wins should go to the support of our school system, parents, community and the girls,” Lybarger said. “I believe that when you expect a lot, you get a lot and we get a lot from our girls.”
Hartselle returned to the state tournament this season after not advancing out of super regional the last two years. Before the two-year drought, Hartselle had been to state 11 years in a row.
“Last year we had high expectations and didn’t make it,” Holshouser said. “This year I don’t think expectations outside of the team were high, but our seniors (Breanna Alexander and Alli Parker) did a great job leading us to state.”
Class 6A volleyball was dominated by Spanish Fort, Hazel Green and Hartselle all season. Hazel Green beat Hartselle in the North Super Regional finals. Hartselle beat Chelsea in the first round at state, but lost to Spanish Fort in the semifinals. The Toros beat Hazel Green in the state championship match.
Hartselle has nine players returning for next season. The Tigers should be in the running for a state championship next year along with Spanish Fort and Hazel Green, but Class 6A volleyball got a lot tougher thanks to the reclassification that starts next season. Class 7A state champion Mountain Brook drops to 6A. Class 5A state champion Jasper moves up to Class 6A.
Holshouser’s devotion to volleyball is a year-long quest to get better. Both of her parents, Rose and Todd Holshouser, served in the Air Force. She said the double-dose of military discipline drives her to be the best she can.
“I’m big on discipline, and playing for Coach Lybarger is perfect for me,” Holshouser said. “Discipline is an important part of playing for her. She does demand a lot, but playing for her is a lot of fun, especially when you win.”
