Former Austin volleyball player Madelyn Massey and former Brewer player Joanie Lang have a chance to be part of a national championship team later this month.
Massey and Lang play for the Gadsden State Community College volleyball team. The Cardinals are headed to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I championship tournament on Nov. 21-23 in Hutchinson, Kansas.
The Gadsden State Cardinals (26-10) won the Gulf Atlantic district championship last Sunday. Massey recorded 160 assists in the tournament. Lang had 35 digs.
Massey, who is a sophomore, was selected to the All-Alabama Community College Conference first team. Lang is a freshman.
